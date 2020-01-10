Image

Mark Steyn

Harry Kiri

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9978/harry-kiri

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Programming note: Today I'll be doing double-duty on the airwaves. This morning I'll be starting the day with Steve, Ainsley and Brian on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends", live across the United States just after 8am Eastern/5am Pacific. I'll close things out with a full hour of guest-hosting on America's Number Two cable show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" - including the latest edition of TV's Number One political quiz, "Final Exam". The fun starts at 8pm Eastern - with a rerun for West Coasters at 9pm Pacific.If you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus, I hope you'll tune in.

On Thursday's "Tucker" he and I considered (as I put it the other day) "the decision of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to quit the Royal Family in order to spend more time with their self-absorption". Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here. As I noted, all claims to know "the Palace"'s thinking are bollocks - as the Aussie Spectator's David Flint points out with reference to yours truly.

If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, please weigh in in the comments. And do join me on TV in an hour or so - and for a full hour this evening.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

On Friday Mark starts the day on Fox & Friends at 8:20am Eastern Time. Later he returns to Tucker Carlson Tonight to guest host at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Ayatollahs and Undertakers
  2. Losing in Extra-Extra-Extra Time
  3. The Ghosts of Charlie Hebdo
  4. LÃ¨se MajestÃ© to the Golden Globalists
  5. Yellow Streak

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image