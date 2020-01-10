Harry Kiri

Programming note: Today I'll be doing double-duty on the airwaves. This morning I'll be starting the day with Steve, Ainsley and Brian on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends", live across the United States just after 8am Eastern/5am Pacific. I'll close things out with a full hour of guest-hosting on America's Number Two cable show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" - including the latest edition of TV's Number One political quiz, "Final Exam". The fun starts at 8pm Eastern - with a rerun for West Coasters at 9pm Pacific.If you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus, I hope you'll tune in.

On Thursday's "Tucker" he and I considered (as I put it the other day) "the decision of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to quit the Royal Family in order to spend more time with their self-absorption". Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here. As I noted, all claims to know "the Palace"'s thinking are bollocks - as the Aussie Spectator's David Flint points out with reference to yours truly.

If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, please weigh in in the comments. And do join me on TV in an hour or so - and for a full hour this evening.