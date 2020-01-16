Image

Mark Steyn

Trials and Tribulations

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Air

https://www.steynonline.com/9994/trials-and-tribulations

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

On Wednesday I did double-duty on the airwaves, north and south of the border. I started the day on America's Number One radio show, where I spoke with Congressman Steve Chabot, one of the House impeachment managers from the last Senate trial, of William Jefferson Clinton, back in 1999. Click below to listen:

A couple of hours later, I made my first appearance of the Roaring Twenties with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640. We counted down a few All-Time Great Governors-General and speculated whether Harry or Meghan would join their ranks, and then wondered how the Royal Family wound up more diverse than the Democrat presidential primary or the Oscar nominations:

If you like me in audio, do check out our annual live music special rounding up the best Steyn Show performances over the years from Herman's Hermits to Ted Nugent to NoÃ«l Coward's pianist (my gay cred is too old-school for contemporary tastes. And don't forget to join me Friday for another Clubland Q&A live around the planet at 4pm North American Eastern - that's 9pm GMT.

On the other hand, if you're one of that brave band that enjoys me on camera, I'll be back with Tucker tonight, Thursday - and do enjoy the latest entry in my ongoing anthology of video poetry: my rendition of Robert W Service's great poem The Low-Down White.

We had a grand turnout from Canadians on September's sold-out Second Annual Mark Steyn Cruise. So we hope more than a few Oakley listeners will want to join Conrad Black, John O'Sullivan and my other guests on this year's Mediterranean cruise. But don't leave it too late, as the accommodations are more favorably priced the earlier you book.

Looking for a birthday present with a difference? There's always a Mark Steyn Club gift membership - which comes with Comment Club privileges entitling your loved one to comment away below.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

~ On Thursday Mark joins Tucker Carlson on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Lion Kings and Desperate Dukes
  2. The Non-Power of Love
  3. Two-Spirited Fantasy Watch
  4. Once More Unto the Breach...
  5. Orange Man Bad

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.