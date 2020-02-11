SOTU, NICU and Netanyahu

Hello again, and welcome back to another issue of Laura's Links. What a week. First there was the awful news of Rush Limbaugh's illness, and then the tremendous honour bestowed upon him by President Trump. All of us here on Team Steyn are rooting for Rush, and send our prayers his way and to his wife and family. Unfortunately, more sad news came our way as we learned of Orson Bean's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are also with his wife and family and their many friends during this terrible time.

Over the past week, the great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him ameeeeeeen, ameeeeen), was also very busy keeping tabs on American politics. Amazingly, he also found the time for a great Clubland Q&A with really good questions sent in from Mark Steyn Club members around the world. If you take a listen, you'll also catch some lovely little tidbits of a more personal and reflective nature and hear about some of Mark's intellectual influences, his thoughts about adversity and education among other things.

Mark made a great observation about President Trump's most excellent and triumphant State of the Union address while guest hosting for Rush last week. He said that in his SOTU address, President Trump masterfully demonstrated the consequences of Democrat policies. In writer speak, we call this the 'show, not tell' method. Mark added that President Trump shoved it down their throats with a massive mallet. Absolutely, and it was gloriously well-deserved. That Nantrum is video gold for Trump's re-election campaign and I bet tens of thousands of registered Democrats will never vote Dem again after that. (An interesting Twitter thread on that here.)

Here's hoping this week will bring good tidings to all. Now let's take a look back at the week that was.

North America:

MSNBC anchor says Netanyahu is one of the world's bad guys, just like Putin.

Van Jones spells things out very slooooooooowly to crazy Democrats.

The "unexpected" joy at at Trump rally. Picture my face! Joy is always unexpected by dour, joyless liberals.

Dad of the Year: faced with gender propaganda at the hockey rink, one coach says no.

Tuskegee airman receives promotion to Brigadier General. Remember, this is one of the fine men ripped up by Nancy Pelosi. Not only that! His great-grandson wants to be on the Trump Space Force. What a fine young man. Blessed is this family.

Thoughts on the contemptible Mitt Romney from Conrad, the Lord Black.

Is Donald Trump's unorthodoxy becoming orthodoxy?

How Appalachia's children highlight the region's best attributes.

Europe:

Ummmm, WTF Scotland???? More from Daniel Greenfield here.

Nice ad from BoJo's Conservatives.

Nothing to see here.

French teenager regrets nothing. Meanwhile, France carries on, happily and quietly reintroduces blasphemy laws.

And in the Netherlands, the show trial of Geert Wilders continues.

Israel and Jews:

Why Arabs do not want to live in "Palestine".

Palate cleanser, Ami magazine (very Jewy) has a heart to heart with Mohammad Saud. This Mohammad Saud is amazing. I follow him on Twitter and Facebook and he's really something. Read the whole thing. Ami magazine seems also to be closely followed by the Trump administration and it seems to me that a lot of Trump Jews dig it.

A very touching obituary of Kirk Douglas.

Holocaust survivor testimony: seventy five years later, she returned with her family for one last ritual.

Asia:

If I see another frigging "China built a hospital in 6 days so they're so efficient" article I'm going to clap this back. Efficient! Lord save us from Chinese efficiency.

Kook and Humorless Left, Trans and Wokestapo

Pope Francis celebrates the first anniversary of the Catholic-Muslim accord. Perfect.

I'm with you, Daddy-O.

Good grief! I'm in the wrong line of work! Hello, woke world! Me and Mr. C will totally make all of you morose, guilt-ridden, silly, liberal ladies a lovely Kosher dinner and tell you how completely awful you are for only $2000 a plate. BOOK NOW BEFORE SPOTS ARE ALL GONE!!! OK truth be told, I'd probably do this for free because it would be so much fun, but anyway...

Doctors advise how to override parent refusal of trans medical mutilation for children.

Meanwhile, in the formerly Great Britain...

Via the great Kathy Shaidle, a very good essay: "I Don't Miss the Nastiness of the Left". This piece contains a line I wish I had written. I hate and love when that happens. The line is this: conservatism, then, is the politics of human imperfection." ARGH. So good. Wish it were mine.

Human Grace:

Kansas City Chiefs' Derrick Nnadi celebrates Super Bowl win by paying off animal shelter adoption fees.

Retired Dutch paramedic helps terminally ill patients fulfill their dying wishes.

Kansas City hospital dresses up NICU babies in Super Bowl outfits.

Mensch alert.

Rest in peace: Wisconsin's Joe Demler ("the human skeleton prisoner") passes away.

As always, I look forward to your comments. And as the most un-woke bloke himself says "have at it".

