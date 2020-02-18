Image

Mark Steyn

The Bloomberg Administration Takes Shape

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/10052/the-bloomberg-administration-takes-shape

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

On Monday evening, Tucker Carlson and I discussed the rumor that Michael Bloomberg has picked Hillary Clinton or possibly Michelle Obama as his running mate. Click below to watch:

Mrs Obama would, of course, raise the average height of the Democrat ticket, so it might put an end to Trump's box jokes.

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, tomorrow, Wednesday, I'll be back with the great John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640 live at 5pm Eastern.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, do weigh in below. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.

We had a busy Presidents Day/Family Day/Louis Riel Day/Islander Day long weekend at SteynOnline, starting with a rare Friday appearance with Tucker to chew over the downfall of the Creepy Porn Lawyer. My weekend column looked back to Valentine's Day carnage in Copenhagen, and my Saturday movie date celebrated a Scotsman among the stars. Later that evening I joined Kat, Tyrus and Rob O'Neill on The Greg Gutfeld Show. On Sunday we aired the Steyn vs Dobbs Xtreme-quiz classic, and on Monday I paid tribute to my much missed National Post colleague, the legendary Christie Blatchford. We rounded out the holiday weekend with Part One and Part Two of a 45-song presidential palooza. If you were too busy with presidents, family, islanders or Louis Riel these last few days, I hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

© 2020 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

On Wednesday Mark returns to The John Oakley Show on Toronto's AM640 at 5pm Eastern Time.

 

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Candidate who Never Made the Primary
  2. Pony Tailspin
  3. Looking for Love in All the Woke Places
  4. Tough-Skinned and Big-Hearted
  5. A Valentine from Mohammed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image