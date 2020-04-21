When Life is Illegal

Capt. Tom Moore, 100, has raised tens of millions of pounds for the NHS by walking laps in his garden.

Hello again and welcome another collection of Laura's Links, freshly curated for you by me, in my house, from my expansive, tastefully-appointed home office over the past Wuhan Week.

Okay friends, I gotta come clean. The SteynOnline In-House Jewish Mother (or more accurately, your SteynOnline In-My-House-All-the-Time-and-When-Will-This-End-for-the-Love-of-My-Remaining-Brain-Cells Jewish Mother), "home office" is actually just a dinky corner of my kitchen table. But for real and not for joking, my husband really totally and completely loves it when I tell him to hold down the fort with the kids please and thanks so much because I'm at the office. D'uh!

There is definitely comfort in knowing that I'm not the only one who is just 100% soooper dooooper loving the whole being at home all the time thing (thanks China!) and that some have even expressed their joy about being locked down in a musical fashion.

But really, if there's anything we must really mourn, it must surely be the home quarantine of Mark Steyn's bespoke wardrobe. I know he's being so good to us by producing wonderful audio specials and essays day after day, more here as well, but for goodness sake, for the love of visual delights, won't someone please consider Mark Steyn's suits and ties, and, most of all his pocket squares? Those poor little things must be starved for fresh air! Why are only Nancy Pelosi's and Dr. Brix's HermÃ¨s scarves seeing the light of day and getting their daily exercise??? I thought this was America?!??! Don't Tread on Me my tuchus!

Guys, I'm actually still really pissed because everything is stupid. As far as I can see, our public health systems have not collapsed (goal one)-great. We have planked/flattened/pancaked/flat-earthed/smushed/beaten/whipped the curve (goal two). So hello? Can we get back to real life now? Apparently not because our elected "leaders" want to make up lost parking ticket revenue by fining us for being human. Even worse, to rat on other citizens who are being human. Disgusting! It's time for all of us to push back and to salute those who are attempting to roll back the extraordinary overreach of our governments, many of whose members have completely exposed themselves as little dictators enjoying their extraordinary powers far too much.

Truth be told, the Wuhan Weeks are a time for reflection, to appreciate staying well and healthy, to appreciate our families and nature. But mostly they're a time to appreciate any living creature that can schlep out noshing on a single piece of pizza for over an hour. Nature is like soooo amazing!

Stay well and safe everyone. Mark! Stay in touch! I'll be in my office if you need me â€“ the corner office with the window!! Call me!!

*waves*

Now let's begin!

~

North America:

Prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and people of Nova Scotia.

Ka-ching! Ilhan Omar may pay her hubby's firm $1 million by year's end! Nice work if you can get it. Sort of. Ewwww. Gah!

~

Murderous Barbarian Chinese Communist Wuhan Coronavirus:

The Chinese Communists may have lied and dragged their heels about the Wuhan flu. Ya think?

Britain says no business as usual with China after the acute phase of the pandemic passes. Britain is also moving to drop Huawei as a 5G vendor. Good.

Taiwan attempts to stiffen the world's spine against China.

South Korea is on board.

America is looking to Israel to reduce pharmaceutical and medical reliance on China.

One of Mark's former editors, Ken Whyte, asks why we are still locked up.

Alberta premier Jason Kenney says he's going to follow the lead of those who have had success, and not look to the Wuhan Health Organization for guidance.

Why is NYC such a WuFlu disaster area? Their idiot mayor of course, plus subways.

Was there actually ever a shortage of ventilators?

The great Victor Davis Hanson on the complete wrongness of our elites on everything Kung Flu, and their utter arrogance in never admitting they were ever wrong.

~

Formerly Great Britain:

Whatever happened to British dissent?

~

Humourless Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Bake my cake!

Today in Satan, and via the great Sheila Gunn Reid, a report on an evil, disgusting woman bragging about irreversibly chemically destroying her child and rendering her infertile.

~

Israel and Jews:

For all the cooks out there, do yourselves a favour and get some Israeli silan. It's amazing.

The cello that saved a young woman from the gas chambers.

He survived the Nazis but not the Chinese communists. Blood on their hands.

~

Middle East:

"Shukran, coronavirus." As Mark pointed out yesterday, this guy seems nice! Loveable, cuddly, affable Egyptian Sunni imam calmly discusses the many virtues of the coronavirus. Says thank you to the WuFlu "for shutting down cinemas, coffee shops, and whorehouses" and asks that Allah uses the virus to annihilate the dirty, filthy infidels and the Shiites.

~

Human Grace:

The Israeli making culture accessible one model at a time.

British war veteran raises money by walking laps in his garden.

As mentioned by Mark last week, rest in peace: World War II veteran and his wife die on the same day, only hours apart after 78 years of marriage.

When the milk at home goes bad.

When the righteous walk among us. Here as well.

Via Kathy Shaidle, what a wonderful story.

Say cheese!

Lastly, behold the glory of love.

