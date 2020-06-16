This Column Goes Against Our Community Standards

Hello again and welcome to my Oh Mah Gawd We Are Finally In Stage Two of Reopening in Southern Ontario batch of Laura's Links. Before I hit send on this column you better believe I hit send on a text message to my hairdresser (love ya, Bev). Priorities!

Many things about this lockdown will never be forgiven or forgotten. I'll never forgive China for creating, spreading and lying about this evil virus. I'll never forget the sickening idol-worship of public health officials and the economic and psychological damage done to our economy, and, especially, to our families and loved ones. I'll never forget or forgive the arbitrary and capricious nature of the policies that were forced upon us â€“ the masochistic nature of the lockdowns and how quickly they were politicized and weaponized.

And I will certainly never forgive western leaders like President Donald Trump and Boris Johnson for forcing me to state publicly that French President Emmanuel Macron currently has the biggest stones on the planet. I mean FRANCE! Me saying this about the President of France??? Uchhhhhhhh. You get my drift.

My unwokiest blokiest host Mark Steyn has done his utter, utter utmost over the past week to keep us all informed about the events of the day. He's not particularly happy about the current March of the Morons, about erasing our society's past, and how there is No Tea and No Sympathy around. On the plus side, it was sure nice to see him in the flesh, back on Tucker Carlson's show! Hmm. Where were we?

*ahem*

*composes self*

Right. Blah blah civilizational destruction, blah blah cancel culture, Twitter mobs, leftist terror, etc. Got it. Back on track!

Given the astonishing speed and velocity at which lives, statues and cities are being destroyed nowadays I'd like to suggest that you consider pretty much all of social media, and the internet in general, as rope. Yes, literal rope.

For the left, the rope is essentially a lifeline. If politicians or persons of the left are caught in a compromising or unpleasant light, quote or photograph, they will usually be thrown a lifeline. The mainstream media, Hollywood, and grassroots activists will throw that lifeline out if it is politically expedient and serves the left's goals. Everyone else must view social media as a very dangerous rope and a tool that is most frequently used to strangle careers, social and professional lives and economic prosperity. So use these tools and media under advisement. It's risky business. I myself was almost kicked off Facebook this week for commenting that Orthodox Jews kneeling in subservience were stupid Jews. But I can say that here: stupid Jews. And that's one of the many, many reasons why I love my cozy little In-House Jewish Mom Safe Space right here at SteynOnline so so much.

For other thoughts on current torpedoing of free speech and rioting, do check out Andrew Sullivan, who asks if there is still room for debate (answer: no). Sadly, we keep seeing what people are willing to surrender to. It's ghastly and appalling. The question that lingers is, what are you willing to fight for and how?

Now let's look back at the week that was.

~

North America:

It's time to unleash the power of "no".

From Bethany Mandel: letting a child onto a playground shouldn't be a form of civil disobedience, but here we are.

The Mayor of New York City is a despicable Jew-hater, continued.

The protests, the pandemics, and the thirst for meaning.

Here's what it's like to get doxed for taking a bike ride.

Judge orders Michigan Governor Whitmer to stop terrorizing a septuagenarian barber.

Devastating: Chicago aldermen react to the riots and panic, and express sorrow; Mayor doesn't care.

Nothing to see here: Canadian minister owes seven figures worth of mortgage money to the Bank of China.

Great that the government of Canada is now investigating the government of Canada. Very helpful.

~

China:

A new, shiny, awesome policy idea for China. What could possibly go wrong?

~

Down Under:

What were you expecting?

~

Israel and Jews:

It's never too late.

But I thought Gaza was just like Auschwitz?

New Middle East! Talmud Torah (Jewish studies academy) opens up in Dubai.

Also in the new Middle East. Saudi analyst has some thoughts on Israel and the Palestinians.

A new Israeli startup called MINE shows you what data about you is being held on the internet, and how to get it deleted. Basically, it helps you take control of your digital footprint. Very cool and very important in this day and age.

~

Middle East:

Behold, the barbarian misogynists of Iran.

~

Europe:

Macron may be showing some stones at the moment, but France is still a Jew-hating sh&thole country.

~

Formerly Great Britain:

First they came for the statues, and it will be people next.

We love our country, we are not right wing radicals.

Peter Hitchens: the left now controls everything. This is regime change.

Let's definitely let these folks be in charge. Right after I have lunch with Elvis.

~

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Um, yes. This bothers me.

~

Human Grace:

Thank you for the smile. Hope you also got the feelz and the happys while watching that or this and I'll see you in the comments!

