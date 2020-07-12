A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 6-12

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~Steyn kicked off the week with a look at a patriotic classic from Frank Sinatra, The House I Live In.

~On Monday, Steyn looked at China's path to economic dominance, plus the FBI's 24-agent, 15-vehicle arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell.

~Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show brought about discussion of social justice accounting, express de-plinthing, and the Rise of Woke Women.

~It was Woke Wednesday as Laura Rosen Cohen's weekly column exposed the self-flagellating Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a curious history of Black Lives Matter and a visual of Alan Dershowitz you won't soon be able to forget.

~With another hate crime victim revealed to be a hate crime hoaxer, we looked back into the archives for a SteynPost about Jussie Smollett and the Tinge of Fake Hate.

~The Mark Steyn Show's Friday edition tallied up the growing Club of the Canceled (and those soon to join it), the burning civilizational bonfire, and how Miss Egypt met the Muscles from Brussles.

~Our weekend cinematic celebration was a belated birthday film for the United States. Kathy Shaidle shares her thoughts on 1776, the Broadway musical-turned-film predating Hamilton by over two generations.

