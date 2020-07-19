A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 13-19

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~Steyn kicked off the week marking what would have been Oscar Hammerstein's 125th birthday with a glimpse at the Rodgers and Hammerstein song "Oklahoma!", despite the Supreme Court cutting the song's namesake in half.

~Steyn also brought us a jam-packed summer special of Sunday poems, reading selections from the last three hundreds years of famous, once famous and eternally obscure poets.

~Mark's Monday Notebook took a look at the "unlovely and useless" GOP and Mitch McConnell's gang of Chamber of Commerce Republicans, Michael Mann aka Dr. Scofflaw McDeadbeat trying to get a piece of #BlackLivesMatter action, and the Washington Redskins caving to the mob.

~Tuesday's The Mark Steyn Show expanded on the Redskins fracas complete with a Bastille Day waltz, mammy songs from the Seventies and a would-be Irish kaiser.

~Laura Rosen Cohen's unwoke Wednesday column took us around a week's worth of links from Bari Weiss' resignation from the New York Times to Emmanuel Macron saying au revoir to a "modern" rebuilding of Notre-Dame.

~Guest columnist and former Mark Steyn Cruise emcee Andrew Lawton rejoiced over a serene couple of hours in which Twitter was free of the self-righteous blue-checkmarked elite.

~On Friday, The Mark Steyn Show went lethargic with the systemic racism of sleep, the sizeist disrespect of sleep, a sonnet to sleep and Mark's first Sleepy Time Gal of the Week.

~SteynOnline kept its Saturday night movie date with movie columnist Kathy Shaidle's reflection on the 1942 Henry Fonda film The Male Animal and its slight pro-academic freedom arc.

~Steyn launched a brand new Tale for our Time on Saturday, a lighter story by Mark Steyn himself, The Prisoner of Windsor.

