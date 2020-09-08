Steyn in for Rush Today!

Hope you had a great Labor Day/Labour Day, according to taste. Today, Tuesday, I'll be starting the day with Steve, Ainsley and Brian live across America on "Fox & Friends". I won't, alas, be on the curvy couch, because that's non-Covid-compliant. But it should still be fun, so do tune in, around 8.30am Eastern/5.30am Pacific.

After "Fox & Friends", I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show beginning at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific. I hope you'll dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

Today marks the start of what's supposed to be the final leg of the presidential campaign - even though, leg-wise, in this year of lockdown'n'looting we haven't really had any of the preceding ones. But we'll do our best to address the current state of play re Trump vs Biden, plus we'll discuss Trump's nuking of "critical race theory" in the federal bureaucracy, and the allegations by various unnamed "sources" about his attitude to the military. We seem set for another fast-moving news day, and, in Rush's absence, we will do our best to stay on top of it.

Please note that, because of the above telly/radio obligations, our first Mark Steyn Show of the week will be delayed a day or two.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the Labor Day weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show. On Saturday Tal Bachman considered the state of Christianity under a fainthearted church leadership, and our weekend movie date harked back to the Summer of Sam. On Sunday we closed out our summer specials with a poetry anthology from Keats to Auden, and our weekly song selection offered the best known Brazilian pop song on the planet. For Labor Day itself, I contemplated the prospect of a world without work. If you were too busy barbecuing your local Wendy's this weekend, I hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing.

See you on the telly at breakfast and on radio at noon US Eastern - and do give me a call.