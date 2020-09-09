Fighting the Flu d'Ã‰tat

I know you guys are growing ever weary of discussing the Chinese coronavirus. It is maddening that there is so much curiously contradictory information out there. There are still so many other reasons to remain peeved, including the obvious abuse of children and the psychological and potentially irreversible damage being inflicted upon them (and us). But as the Great Prophet Mark Steyn warned us on the Rush Limbaugh Show yesterday (full audio here), you have to view the current Covid machinations as a very useful tool for the left to use against President Trump as we inch closer to the American presidential election.

It's the Covid Cudgel! There was much more Steynian wisdom on Wednesday's guest-hosting stint and you can listen to that whole show here.

The relentless slander against President Trump, the ongoing riots and violence in Democratic-run cities, the lies the media tells you about the violence ("mostly peaceful"), and a veritable Home Depot of other tools are all an integral part of their "flu d'Ã©tat" planning.

We are being primed for the theft. Primed for theft by the left. Friends, when the left tells you who they are and what they are going to do, you had better well listen. It's time for our side to take off the gross, ridiculous surgical gloves, rip off the mandated masks and revert back to common sense on all fronts â€“ to take charge of our own lives, our own families and our own risk assessments, government fiats be damned.

In most excellent news, Mark returned to the telly and delightfully re-appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight. Thanks a lot, Tucker! (For real and not for joking, I totally know that OBVS that sounds way better when Mark says it but you know whatever, I had to throw it in...) The Labor/Labour Day episode of The Mark Steyn Show, "Mac the Knifed" can be found here and you can hum along to the Song of the Week, "The Girl From Ipanema" right here.

Dr. Stella Immanuel feels that good will win. I hope and pray that is the case. In the meantime, let's take a look at some of the stories that caught my eye over the past week. Comment away, and I'll see you below.

North America:

Do these black lives matter?

Schadenfreudelicious. Cry more.

The perfect example of Mark Steyn's "trusty fundy" liberal Antifa supporter.

"We're here from the government and we're here to help you."

Nancy's hair is more important than you. Check this chart for more important guidelines, peasants.

Buying The Atlantic story? Consider the source. (n.b. I am proudly blocked by Jeffrey Goldberg on Twitter.)

A two-fer from the great Victor Davis Hanson: "Cultural Suicide is Painless" and "The Cowards of Cancel Culture"

Fauci goes full flower child.

The difference between dying "with" Chinese coronavirus and dying "of" Chinese coronavirus.

If you're wearing a mask, you're doing it wrong. You're welcome, Dr. Tam.

Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament debunks provincial China Virus response.

Actually, we need less silence.

A bereaved Gold Star husband speaks about President Trump and what happened after his wife was killed fighting ISIS.

Not a "climate change" fire after all. Narcissism kills.

Et flu, Sesame???

Israel and Jews:

Interesting stuff, no?

New Middle East

New Middle East part 2

New Middle East part 3

Seriously getting hard to stay up to date with all the cool, amazing stuff about this peace agreement, more here and here. Another neat video here.

Solid advice.

Europe:

Je Suis Charlie

Balls spotted in France.

French professor faces disciplinary action because of his views on treatment of the Chinese coronavirus.

Child abuse in Ireland.

The Formerly Great Britain:

With apologies again to Henny Youngman: take my period, please.

The amazing Douglas Murray interviewed on the TRIGGERnometry podcast.

Being happy is now a career liability.

Human Grace:

When did you "take the red pill"? Really great Twitter thread here. More good stuff here.

"Things always seem terrible around here, but yesterday my daughter saw her first waterfall and I got to watch her face."

Remarkable.

Magnificent.

Wise.

Take care one and all.

