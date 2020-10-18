A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 12-18

Mark's "Last Photocopier in the Woods" scenario is fast approaching

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with musical contrasts: Tal Bachman on three weeks with Eddie Van Halen, and Steyn swingin' down the street with "Georgy Girl".

~Mark's Monday Notebook surveyed the American scene three weeks out: The press goes full Orwell; Eyewitness News turns perp; and Ruth Bader Ginsburg as the Aunt Flo of fine dining.

~On Tuesday Steyn joined the IPA's Jon Roskam Down Under to ponder the remnants of liberty after seven months of lockdown. Click below to watch:

Also on Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from the vaporization of the Great Barrington Declaration to France's fully tattooed kindergarten teacher.

~Wednesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show covered the state of play in Campaign 2020, the faintheartedness of rock-ribbed "conservatives", Supreme Court jurists in Washington and Dublin, another episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show (in which Warren Harding blows off proposals for presidential debates) ...and a consolation for Covid-clobbered 007 fans.

Later Steyn swung by the Number One primetime show in America, "Tucker Carlson Tonight", just in time for Feeding Time with Nancy Pelosi. Click below to watch:

~On Thursday, with a cartel of woke billionaires freezing and/or canceling the Twitter/Facebook accounts of the President's press secretary, the Trump campaign, Republican Senate candidates and Republican House members, Mark slammed social media's attempted coup: it was our most read piece of the week.

~Come the weekend we were delighted to welcome back our peerless film columnist Kathy Shaidle for her regular movie date - this week, Carnival of Souls.

