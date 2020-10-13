Meet your kids' new kindergarten teacher! Or, erm... the old kindergarten teacher.

In news that will surprise no one at all, I do actually have this whole other part of my life that is not on the internet. Between the Sabbath, the Jewish holiday of Sukkot and Canadian Thanksgiving, real life got pretty crazy over the past week, so I'm going to be a little bit more brief here than normal. Luckily, the week was packed with interesting, irritating, disgusting and wonderful stories, so there's great stuff down below for the picking and clicking. There are a number of stories in particular that I'd like you to focus on â€“ all in keeping with my general "we are being governed by tyrannical morons" theme and my "Corona Psychosis is pretty much worse than the disease" theme.

Check out the WHO's gazonka godzilla flip flop (is this the Cover Your Arse phase of the pandemic?), sentiments on President Trump's words, the inherent failures of PCR testing for the ChiCom flu, why the lockdowns must end (also because they are a crime against humanity), herd immunity, and how scientists are finally being heard. (Crickets, however from most world "leaders" including the impenetrable, data-dodging, Masked Muppet lockdown tyrants in my own home province of Ontario and in the City of Toronto). I still don't think we have hit peak Corona Psychosis yet but we are getting close.

~

America:

Truly wish he would have done this.

Memo to America: this is nothing to celebrate. It is actually pathetic and nihilistic. It is morally repulsive to spill American blood in this festering, jihadist pimple of a goat-herding, anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-Western backwater sh&thole of a country. For shame.

Comic relief. Now read more about what they are referring to here. And more on the competition between Cuomo and DiNazio about who is a more badass anti-Semite here.

VDH: Trump escapes the Wile E. Coyotevirus

Herd immunity is still key in the fight against ChiCom-19.

How racist Democrat mayors and teachers have punished children, especially poor and minority children.

Catholic priest takes California to court over ChiCom-19 state of emergency.

~

Europe:

"Frenchman loses jobs as a kindergarten teacher because of his tattoos." Hey NO KIDDING.

Monty Python legend warns that hate speech laws destroy the creative process. D'uh! Feature not bug, dude.

~

Israel and Jews:

"Jews in MalmÃ¶ are fearful of migrants." Imagine that.

~

New Middle East:

Very interesting: full transcript (part 1) of Prince Bandar bin Sultan al Saud's interview with Al-Arabiya.

Lebanon next? Very interesting clip from MEMRI here.

~

Today in Satan:

Iran and China getting cozy. What could possibly be wrong with that?

Disney said "it had to" work with the Chinese government on Mulan. Right. OK.

I'm sorry, I thought this was America!

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Mazel Tov, Dame Lipman.

"Raging" in Britain against lockdown. Not sure if I would consider a front page of a single newspaper "raging" but I guess it's a start. Maybe that is the British equivalent of rage?

Certainly THIS IS WORTH RAGING AGAINST. Despicable, cruel, unnecessarily punitive and certainly a crime against humanity.

~

Humourless Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

Google is evil. The Great Barrington Declaration disappears from Google searches.

Sesame Street so woke!

~

Human Grace:

What a nice program.

Mazel tov!

Real men do this.

Rosary lost by American soldier in WWII returned to his family.

Israel's military inclusion program inspires a new US Corps of Honor.

When an Israeli ChiCom-19 patient was taken off a respirator and started breathing on his own, this happened.

Welsh baby born 15 weeks premature is doing alright now. Remember that the left considers babies at that age prime gholish hunting material, clumps of cells destined for death.

Via the great Kathy Shaidle: "Self pity was never acceptable." What a man.

So. Nice.

