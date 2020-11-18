Building Back "Better"

Programming note: Mark will be appearing on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News this evening at 8p EST/5p PST.

Greetings once again and welcome to another edition of Laura's Links, replete with links but void of American election results! Better luck next week, homies (fingers crossed). Like many of you, I'm trying to keep my spirits up and focus on the fact that there are some very impressive legal minds on President Trump's team, and certainly a lot going on behind the scenes.

The massive, mind-melding, psychological propaganda offensive and head fake from the left known as the completely made-up office/pop-up banner/seal/team/transition team/web site of the "President Elect" still doesn't change the fact that the election has not been certified and that Donald Trump has not conceded. President Gore (NOT!) considered himself the winner until December 13th, so gird yer loins Ye Great Unwashed, Deplorable Chump Normals, we are not there yet.

I'd like to clarify something from last week's column, which is that I am not, in any way, an expert on the American elections â€“ not on the numbers or state-by-state analyses, anyway. What I will try to elucidate further is why non-American individuals such as myself have deep emotional, psychological and intellectual ties to America â€“ why we get the feeeeelz about you, America, and why we care so much. Judging from comments that people have left in the comment section, or notes that people have sent me directly, I'm clearly not alone in this feeling so it's certainly something I'll talk about in a future column, maybe even on the occasion of American Thanksgiving.

There have been lots of emotional ups and downs this week as I continue to try to reclaim the real normal and not the "new", awful, dystopian, anti-human, malevolent, truly wicked and not normal "normal" that our feckless, malignant "leaders" want for us regarding the bad flu which is "not Ebola". I came across this helpful table that sheds a little light on the topic. The punishment of the citizenry is relentless even with the positive facts in our favour. It's ongoing, even with empty hospitals, repulsive lies embellishments about ChiCom-19 deaths, and not one but two vaccines within arm's reach. I've had it, I'm so angry at the days and months of life, and the joy, that have been stolen from us and our children at Chinese Communist viral gunpoint with the flaccid, duplicitous and gutless complicity of the politicians who are supposed to work for us.

Stay angry! Demand better. Be like Denmark, be a lot like Denmark. Look here, too. (And note the collective mainstream media omerta on this). Like Hizzzoner Master Unwoke Bloke Steyn always reminds us, they won't voluntarily do the right thing, so we have to force them to stop doing the wrong thing. Keep doing what you can. May the Force Them be with you.

As usual, my ever gracious host, the Great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him forever and ever, ameeeeeen ameeeeen) had another busy week. How busy? So busy. In his Thursday Notebook, he covered political lessons from across the pond in Looking for an Argument. He did a live Q&A on Friday afternoon, answered a motherlode of questions from Mark Steyn Club members (the replay can be found here). On Saturday, he guest-posted for the great Kathy Shaidle in a review of The Ghost, and on Sunday talked cancel culture in An Ambulance with No Chaser. Then, there were three fantastic hours of the Unwoke Bloke guest-hosting The Rush Limbaugh Show with a special appearance by one of President Trump's lawyers, the great Sidney Powell. It was electrifying and gave me great hope. Listen to the whole show here. And just before filing time, Mark shared the latest episode of The Mark Steyn Show, Global Domination by Algorithm.

Now here's a YUGE pile of links for you, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Canadian PM Justin Blackface Hairdo Trudeau lets it slip.

Trudeau's Canada.

Meet your ruling elites.

This guy! But it's true.

Toxic masculinity.

Celebrate Thanksgiving by giving Covid crusaders the bird.

Signs of hope?

The 2020 election has been terrible for the Jews (and thus, America).

Guy who never held a real job gunning for Labor secretary position. Peak 2020?

Nice work if you can get it.

~

Israel and Jews:

A comforter and friend on the front line.

So funny.

Introducing Muslim Zionism.

Good question.

~

New Middle East:

The Trump effect.

More here.

~

Jihad:

Stop appeasing Islamists!

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Delingpole 1: Only Donald Trump can save us from the great reset. Indeed.

Delingpole 2: I'm sick of the roll over and die conservatives craving to Biden. Me too!

Cult. This is truly deranged. Collective love? Good grief.

Today in Satan.

Glorious. Read every word. Ho. Lee. Crap.

~

All Cultures Are Equal:

Barbarians.

~

Human and Canine Grace:

A mother's love.

The miracle of life.

Here as well.

When you can be that guy.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was or the election results that never will be. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks. Meet your fellow Club members, including Laura, in person by joining us on our rescheduled Mediterranean cruise alongside Tal Bachmann, Michele Bachmann, and Conrad Black among Mark's other special guests.