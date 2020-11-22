A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 16-22

This week Mark sat in for Rush and talked to fearless Trump lawyer Sidney Powell

Today, Sunday, Mark starts the day with Will, Jedediah and Pete live across America on "Fox & Friends" at 9am Eastern/6am Pacific. We hope you'll tune in.

Menawhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with Mark musing on the rush to deprive Trump of his legal representation: It was our most read piece of the week.

Later on Sunday, by way of contrast, he celebrated a glorious standard, now and forever.

~On Monday Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone on America's Number One radio show and, amidst the news of the day, addressed the underlying reality of what's going on everywhere from Twitter and WordPress to the streets and al fresco restaurants of the national capital. Click below to listen:

~On Tuesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show Mark pondered the globalists' increasing confidence that, in one fell swoop, they've seen off Trump, Brexit, and populism worldwide. There was also another edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, with news of the Russian civil war, Irish uprisings and teenage train robberies, plus the toll of Covid on African strongmen, English serial killers, and Eurovision also-ranss.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see below.

~On Wednesday Mark swung by the Number One primetime show in America, "Tucker Carlson Tonight", to talk free speech - and a Christmas tree for 2020:

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Muslim Zionism to the Prime Minstrel's Great Reset.

~On Thursday President Trump's lawyers gave an eye-popping press conference, whose most arresting charges were made by Sidney Powell with respect to a "Canadian" voting-machine company. Radio listeners got an advance peek of her presentation from her on-air conversation with Steyn:

~Friday's weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show featured an update on the Trump lawyers' campaign, and on the Dominion of Canada's Dominion voting machines, made strictly for export. Mark also considered the competing merits of sinister algorithms versus violent transgender mobs. The Brit Wanker Copper of the Day pantheon enlisted another antipodean constabulary to its elite ranks, and Steyn slouched reluctantly towards W B Yeats.

The Mark Steyn Show is made possible through The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Steyn Club, see here.

~On Saturday Kathy Shaidle's movie date was a Bette Davis classic: Now, Voyager.

~Steyn's marquee presentation this week was his brand new Tale for our Time - Psmith, Journalist by P G Wodehouse. Steyn Clubbers can listen to Mark read the first episode here. Part Two airs tonight.

Tales for Our Time and The Mark Steyn Show are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Mark Steyn Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with Mark's Song of the Week.