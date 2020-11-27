Steyn in for Tucker on Black Friday

We trust you had a good Thanksgiving: if you're in the mood for the audio equivalent of turkey leftovers, we have some. On this Black Friday I'll be back on your TV screens for a full hour of guest-host-level semi-competence on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". The fun starts at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - with a rerun for West Coasters and late birds at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific. Hope you'll dial us up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus.

If you missed our Thanksgiving Eve show, you can catch it in full here. The big breaking news was President Trump's pardon of Sidney Powell's client, Michael Flynn:

As I remarked at the end of Rick's report, Flynn was entitled to full exoneration by America's crappy and corrupt federal justice system. But right now McCabe and Strzok and the rest of this corrupt gang are measuring the drapes for their return to office.

Jason Rantz and Bob Woodson also joined me to discuss the ongoing crisis in American cities. More violence - and not a cop in sight:

The mask is off with the Democrats right now. Newly elected Republican congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis is not impressed with Biden's plan to fast-track every single illegal immigrant to citizenship:

Tucker liked the show:

A special thanks to Mark Steyn for filling in this evening. A fantastic show. Check out the open if you missed it.

Kate Smyth Down Under not so much:

So Mark was allowed to discuss the impending lockdowns, lawlessness, open borders, interminable foreign wars, censorship - and Obama's narcissism - but not the unifying story as to why America is about to go over the cliff. Good to see conservatives putting the boot into FOX on Twitter. The TCT betrayal makes Chick-fil-A and NASCAR look quite benign.

You can watch the full broadcast here.

~It's Black Friday at the Steyn Store, because SteynOnline is now eighteen years old. We hung our humble shingle on the Internet at Thanksgiving 2002, and we're thrilled we're still here, even as the livelier blogosphere of the early twenty-first century has been totally obliterated by the butt-numbingly boring one-size-fits-all control-freak social media cartel of Facetube-Youtweeet-Instabook-Tubegram. The way things are going with the Wokestapo's Big Shut-Up, for the first time on our annual birthday observances I'm seriously uncertain as to whether we'll be here this time next year.

So make the most of our traditional anniversary super-savings: To celebrate our survival, and in honor of our eighteenth birthday, we're offering eighteen per cent off all my books and CDs over at the Steyn Store.

By the time of our 83rd birthday that could prove a crippling business model, but for now we're going all in. That eighteen per cent applies not only to my solo bestsellers, but also to our two climatological bestsellers - Climate Change: The Facts and "A Disgrace to the Profession": The World's Scientists - in Their Own Words - on Michael E Mann, His Hockey Stick, and Their Damage to Science, Volume One - and my bestselling cat album and Christmas album, too. And the regular savings on our Steynamite Christmas specials are additionally enhanced by that eighteen per cent birthday discount. And you even get it on our 99-cent digital downloads, like "Cat Scratch Fever". So just shop till you drop as you normally would, and the discount will be applied to your basket as you check out. But only through Monday!

Oh, and if you're a Mark Steyn Club member enter your special promo code at check-out, and you'll get even more savings on over forty different items.

~If you're looking for something a little different for your loved one this Christmas, there's a stateroom waiting for your nearest and dearest on the third annual Mark Steyn cruise (following our sold-out inaugural voyage last year, and our sold-out second voyage this September).

~And don't forget the present that lasts all year: A one-year gift membership in The Mark Steyn Club, which this holiday season comes with a special personalized Christmas card from yours truly and a gift-boxed special USB stick with three of our most popular Tales for Our Time for your pal or relative to listen to in the car or perambulating through the wilderness or almost anywhere else. That would be The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, The Time Machine and The Thirty-Nine Steps.

See you on the telly for Tucker tonight.