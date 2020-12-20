A Se'nnight of Steyn, December 14-20

Damon Runyon, the author of this year's first Christmas Tale for Our Time , Three Wise Guys

A blessed Advent season to our readers around the world. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a Christmas classic from the Cuban missile crisis.

~On Monday Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone. The US Supreme Court's dodge on Texas and the man who really should have been Time Man of the Year predominated. Click below to listen:

~Tuesday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show addressed the latest on lockdowns and 'lections ...and Covid-positive beverages. There was also another edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, with news of gun-grabbers and rock-splitters, plus black country singers, Coloradan Frenchmen, Croat hepcats, and a world first for Swaziland.

~On Wednesday Mark swung by "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to mull the outburst on the set of Mission: Impossible 37 from an enraged Tom Cruise, socially distant but expletively in your face. Click below to watch:

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the evils of Big Tech to trans-totalitarianism.

~Steyn's Thursday column revisited "catch-up conservatism": It was our most read piece of the week.

~On Friday the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show took in the accelerating Big Shut-Up, a transitioning courtroom, Hunter turned painter, and more. All this plus Longfellow, George Michael and Perry Como, not necessarily together.

~On Saturday, Mark covered for Kathy Shaidle on the movie beat and picked out a few curiosities from the far corners of his Yuletide movie vault.

Later his marquee presentation was the launch of our annual Christmas season of Tales for our Time - this year beginning with Three Wise Guys by Damon Runyon. Steyn Clubbers can enjoy the opening episode here, and the conclusion tonight.

Tales for Our Time and The Mark Steyn Show are made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week.