Steyn in for Rush Today!

Today, Monday, I'll be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone for three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show beginning at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific.

Yes, yes, I know: Rush was supposed to be back today, but stay the rotten fruit. No one worked harder these last ten months, in extremely difficult circumstances, to propel Trump and the GOP to victory - and, if America's Anchorman needs an extra day to get him through that wretched Supreme Court decision, he's earned it: He'll be back to break it all down tomorrow. Meanwhile, I'll do my best to keep the Attila the Hun chair warm, and hope you'll want to dial us up either via the iHeart Radio app or on one of over 600 stations across the fruited plain, such as our old friends at WNTK New Hampshire, where you can listen to the full show from anywhere on the planet right here.

The Electoral College is set to meet today and hand the White House to Joe Biden and whoever's waggling the sock puppet. On today's show we'll talk about all that, and the state of play in Georgia as the run-off approaches. We seem set for another fast-moving news day, and, in the absence of the one and only Rush, we will do our best to stay on top of it.

~It was a very busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the Friday edition of The Mark Steyn Show. On Saturday we re-aired a highly pertinent episode from just over a month ago. Our weekend movie date contrasted two takes on Christmas office affairs, and our Sunday song selection featured the first NoÃ«l to write an American Christmas classic. If you were too busy being penetrated by Chinese intelligence this weekend, I hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of The Mark Steyn Club. As I always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but it does come with some special benefits, including:

~Tales for Our Time, our monthly audio adventures of classic fiction, including a very pertinent election yarn and this week's launch of our annual Yuletide yarns;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with yours truly;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark's Mailbox, and other video content;

~My Sunday series of video poetry;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world, assuming I'm ever again allowed to make any;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

See you on the radio at noon US Eastern - and do give me a call.