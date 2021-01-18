Mark made a rare end-of-week appearance with Tucker to discuss the incoming administration's commitment to "healing" and "unity". Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" here.

For those who prefer Mark in non-visual formats, he'll be back this evening with Episode Nine of our latest Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's far too timely Nineteen Eighty-Four.

~It was a busy weekend at SteynOnline, aside from my Tucker telly appearance. The weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show had more on the absence of opposition and the rise of political violence - plus a Shelley poem to stir the blood and a song that's just what the doctor ordered. Our Saturday movie date presented an anthology of Kathy Shaidle's insights into Hollywood stars across the decades, and my Sunday song selection, mostly because Kathy's passing stuck it in my head, was "Bette Davis Eyes". Our marquee presentation was the continuation of our latest Tale for Our Time - George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four, in which (as Steyn Clubber Ian Chandler puts it) we are now all living as unpaid extras. You can find Part Six here, Part Seven here and Part Eight here - or go straight for one big binge-listen. If you were too busy filing articles of re-reimpeachment all weekend long, I hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week gets going.

