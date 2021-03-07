A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 1-7

This week Mark joined Chris Kenny on Sky News to discuss Trump and Biden

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with another omnibus edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and a hit song from a flop show.

~On Monday Steyn joined Chris Kenny Down Under on Sky News to talk Trump and Biden. Click below to watch:

~Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show found Mark circling back from a French president convicted of corruption to a First Lady warbling of watery graves. In between he featured yet more alarmingly literal Chinese penetration; the good old days of invading Germany; and poignant vignettes from the ChiCom-19 statistics, the lockdown commissars and the Brit Wanker Coppers of the Day.

~On Wednesday Mark and Tucker mulled business consultants looking for a womxn, and male genitalia inserted into The Vagina Monologues. Click below to watch:

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the elusive Great Reopening to a sexually ambiguous Potato Head.

~Mark's Thursday Notebook looked at the southern border T-shirt concession, the death of a Clinton confidante, and recent developments in the nine-year-old Mann vs Steyn case.

~Friday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show covered everything from Magellan's landing at Guam to Eric Swalwell's suit against Trump, along with a poem from John Donne and an earworm to last all week long.

~On Saturday, we continued our latest audio serialization - a book beloved by Steyn's readers, Mark Steyn's Passing Parade - with Mark's obituaries for the Queen Mum and President Reagan.

Later, our weekend movie date looked at the films of Alan Rickman.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with Steyn's Song of the Week.