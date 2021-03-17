Racist Hiking and Wokestapo Psychology

Hello again! Happy St. Patrick's Day and welcome back to another cheerful, happy, "fluffy bunny" (gotta love that Steynism) edition of Laura's Links. JUST KIDDING! It's the usual assortment of barftastic news and lockdown lunacy sprinkled with tiny, teeny little morsels of human grace.

I've previously described the psychological damage that governments have foisted upon citizens in the name of "safety" and "public health", the policies that have caused untold misery, depression, suicides, deaths of isolation and loneliness, economic wreckage and familial alienation. I've also described the repulsive spectacle these completely made-up "public health" rules has given generally awful people licence to behave in even more cruel, anti-human and disgusting ways – all the while wearing their "concern" as some kind of nanny state badge of courage and virtue. Some people are irreparably damaged. They like their "stay home" lives, wrapped in plastic wrap – their "risk-free" isolation – and have essentially forgotten how to be human, scared to go back to normal. We need to exercise our humanity every single day. We need to consciously do normal human activities, encourage others to do the same, and insist upon normal human interactions.

I don't know when this madness will end (here in Ontario particularly) because too many people are profiting from it, too many people are enjoying the cheap thrill of governing every element of our lives and it seems that too much damage has been done for any politicians here to admit error and change course. I looooooooove being right, but I desperately hope I am wrong about this.

Given the rather depressing environment here in southern Ontario, I unfortunately don't have any cheery little personal anecdotes to share this week. We Jews are also in the midst of Passover preparations, searching our homes for any trace of leavened items and getting ready for the holiday in a gazillion other ways. For those of us living in the diaspora and not in Israel, the holiday is a three-day sucker so there's lots to do! And before I forget, if any of you gentiles out there have any chubby little cherubic children you'd like to donate to the matzah-making cause, message me and I'll spread the word at ZOG HQ that I've got a lead on a live one!

Now, looking back at Mark's week, make sure you check out the replay of his Live Q&A Around the Planet, and circle back to the 100th episode of The Mark Steyn Show. On Monday he took a look at America and its pansified woke eunuch generals attacking Tucker Carlson. Mark at the Movies celebrated Looney Tunes, and he also shared some poetry with us all because obviously that is the big cash cow of the current day and age. He also released a new Mark Steyn Show "Gabby but Tetchy". Lastly, the delightful Song of the Week was A Fine Romance.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Behold: the p*ssification of the American army is complete.

The great Douglas Murray on video and in print with our marching orders on Meghan Markle and her claims of raaaaaaacism. Excellent. Just excellent. Article here.

Governor Cuomo is an evil, wicked man. The real scandal, of course, is the nursing home and developmentally disabled murders. That's why the focus is on MeTooing Cuomo. More thoughts from Bethany Mandel here.

Lockdowns are evil: from Canada: "Why didn't they let me in?"

Matt Taibbi on The Sovietization of the American press.

VDH asks: Has America reached woke herd immunity? "Woke leftism exists to destroy and tear down, not to unite and build. It is not designed to play down and heal racial differences, but to accentuate and capitalize on them."

My late, beloved friend Kathy Shaidle had a great line about this. It goes like this: liberals – it's different when we do it.

I'm in love.

Encountering Thomas Sowell: great stuff in this essay, including this excellent nugget about family "He describes his family as being "interested" in him, and it is that interest and their dedication to developing his obvious talents that was crucial to his future. A family friend exposed him to the public library and lit a fire in his imagination. (and later in the piece, how the left aims to destroy family as it's the ultimate anti-woke institution).

Gavin Hair Gel: "Of course I'm nervous." Good. Meanwhile...

~

Israel and Jews:

Super smart Rabbi Dov Fisher with a devastatingly brilliant essay here: "Let's Play Holocaust!

It's a blame game that the Left has rigged in its favor." Read the whole thing.

Also good, Melanie Phillps: "Meghan Markle and the Jewish question."

"I could live out a fantasy, if only on paper." Amazing story.

Happy Birthday!

Good. Every piece of art, every piece of property, every insurance policy, every item of value. Every, every, everything back to the Jewish people.

Rest in Peace, Yaphet Kotto. What an interesting and well-lived life.

Words to live by.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Laurence Fox: Why I am Standing Against Sadiq Khan to be London's Next Mayor (really good!)

Sorry, Boris, you are a treacherous cad. That's the nicest thing I can say. What an utter disappointment and sad, empty husk of a man. Pathetic.

~

Europe:

Steynian demographic doomwatch for Italy.

Some good news for European travellers?

~

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

An explanation of the psychology of the Wokestapo. More on these types of psychologically damaged humans here.

Hiking is raaaaaaacist.

Another thing enjoyed by heterosexual males – obliterated.

Kook left exposed.

~

Human Grace:

You go, girl.

