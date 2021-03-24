Locked Down For Your Own Good

Greetings, howdy, Shalom, and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

As I get ready to file, there is election news out of Israel. It looks like once again, Binyamin Netanyahu won the most seats for Likud, but doesn't have enough for a majority government and it's going to be very tough going to build a coalition. An Arab party passed the threshold to get into the Knesset, and Shas, the religious party, went down a little – plus other smaller parties won just enough seats (six to seven) to make coalition-building insane and probably impossible. I won't go into the intricacies of Israeli politics here because it's a totally nutty system. But it looks like even more elections are in the cards for this divided nation. Seriously, what else could be possible in the land of the Jewish people – the land of two Jews with three opinions?

If Netanyahu can somehow finagle a right-wing coalition, there would be some political stability in Israel for the next few years and maybe he will even come through on those direct flights to Mecca. That would be wild. I for one, am so looking forward to checking out Dubai at the first opportunity I get. Can't wait. Still cannot believe it! Anyways, we'll have to wait and see over the next few days what evolves in Israel.

In news that is not shocking to anyone, there is very little "normal" to report on from my perch in southern Ontario. It's lockdowns forever, baby. Here's our goofball Premier Doug Ford dumbsplaining being held by his own personal short and curlies by the tyrannical, power-drunk public health sadists. Perfect! What a great "leader".

Here's a further well-articulated thought on that very phenomenon. I could not have said it better myself, so I'll just leave it here: "The precautionary principle isn't about protecting people. It's about the deflection of political blame." As I've said before, the lockdowns have been catastrophic. Worse than the virus. Truly evil stuff. But as the great Kurt Schlichter explains slooooooowly, there are a lot of people that do not want this psycho kook stuff to end. It gives them meaning, it's thrilling to them. This is their Woodstock.

OK, OK, OK I'm trying to think of other things to tell you other than Covid-Kvetch-Covid-Kvetch. OH. Got one. I'm clearing my calendar April 6th to start a bucket list project. If any of y'all want to join me, I promise to teach you the swear words ahead of scheduled lessons. My Mom speaks and reads it fluently, it's her Mamma Loshen (mother tongue) actually (all my grandparents, RIP, spoke it also) but I only know enough words to sound extremely Jewish when I want to for effect, swear and curse.

In other news, let's do a quick review of the Prophet Steyn's week, I'd recommend you not miss Mark's Thursday Notebook where he discusses Testicles on Hold (!!!), a new Mark Steyn Show covered Kama to Frenesi and a spirited update about one of the loosiest loooooosers to get into the ring with Steyn. Read that whole thing, even though he totally had me at "you have to be willing to go all the way with me". I mean for real and not for joking the rest is commentary if you get my meaning! Am I right or what?

Anyway, other Steyn Stuff from this week included his participation in Michele Bachmann's conference on Election Integrity in America (because it is time to talk about what they said you shouldn't talk about), plus the Song of the Week was Spring Can Really Hang You Up the Most.

By the time you read this, I will be purchasing matzah and taking the Passover dishes out of storage. I'm also thinking a lot about Kathy Shaidle because she always asked me when Passover was so she could buy Kosher for Passover Coke (I know it's weird, it was just a thing) because it apparently tasted better or it was the original or something. The whole missing her terribly and acutely box of super-charged emotion is not really lightening up, which sucks so I try to close it as much as possible and only open it a peep at a time when I can handle it.

As we near Passover, I really wish I could be in Israel, but hopefully, G-d willing, Next Year in Jerusalem.

Have a great week, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

One for the "D'UH" file.

"Siri: show me books I'll never buy, take out from the library, read to my children or read to my grandchildren."

Inshallah, the next mayor of New York City.

A terrible, terrifying story from Canada. Truly Wokestapo territory.

"The entire Georgia narrative is fraudulent. Not just the fabricated Trump quotes."

Thoughts from Meghan McCain on the strange tolerance of anti-Semitism.

Ron DeSantis takes a richly deserved victory lap in the Wall Street Journal.

"Real life doctor versus government bureaucrat doctor."

Who is the enemy of the American army? If you thought "China", you'd be wrong.

Oh dear.

I'm pro "cultural appropriation". Lovely.

Is there nothing the China Virus can't do?

~

Israel and Jews:

History geek out!!!

The next Jewish Michael Jordan?

Basketball-related: heaviest hora lift ever?

Very interesting!

~

Middle East:

Abraham Accords update.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Lockdowns are evil. "This is for your own good."

Utterly evil.

Is free speech dead or dying in the UK? You decide.

~

Europe:

"Sweden is a success story and the rest of the world should emulate it."

~

Chinese Communist Barbarians:

Eating the Biden administration for lunch.

~

South Africa:

South Africa's Chief Justice refuses to apologize for supporting Israel.

~

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

The new fascism. Article here.

Can France really blame the US for the far left takeover of its universities? Yah probably.

Today in Satan: JUST BAKE MY CAKE!!!

~

Human and Canine Grace:

Magnificent.

"Dogs know..."

Wise words indeed.

