Welcome to a brand new entry to our Mark Steyn Club anthology of video poetry. Because, as I always say, video poetry is where the big bucks are.

After this weekend's Passing Parade episode on Tupac, we're proud to present a hip hopper of an entirely different kind:

Kangaroo, Kangaroo!

Thou Spirit of Australia,

That redeems from utter failure...

"The Kangaroo" was the first poem ever published in Australia. And, if you think Australian poetry is a barren field, it was in fact a Barron Field. That's the name of the fellow who wrote it: He was the judge of the Supreme Court of Civil Judicature in New South Wales. It was published by George Howe, whom one of Mr Justice Field's fellow jurists back in London had sentenced to life in the penal colony, which is how he was able to turn his life around (as they say of the "aspiring rappers" who turn up deceased on America's local news shows) and become a publisher of poetry. To watch The Kangaroo, prefaced by my introduction, please click here and log-in.

Barron Field later became judge of the Court of Civil Pleas in Gibraltar, where a young Disraeli met him and did not care for his company:

I found him a bore, and vulgar, a Storks without breeding, consequently I gave him a lecture on canes, which made him stare, and he has avoided me ever since... The noisy, obtrusive, jargonic judge, who is a true lawyer, ever illustrating the obvious, explaining the evident, and expatiating on the common-place.

Oh, well. I'd like to see Disraeli write a poem about a kangaroo.

