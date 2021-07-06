Science Silenced

Programming note: Mark is on the telly guest hosting Fox News Primetime all this week. Tune in tonight at 7:00pm ET.

Greetings and welcome back to another batch of Laura's Links. This edition is brought to you from ever-so-slightly less locked up southern Ontario, where I am delighted to describe several teeny tiny little crumbs of progress on the liberty front (can you picture my face, rolling my eyes???). I can report that I was able to choose my very own library books (inside the library), purchase clothing for one of my children at a retail store where other humans (albeit masked) were also purchasing "non-essential" items, and one of my children was able to get a legal haircut. Wow! Progress. Thank you to our benevolent Dear Leader, the boorish, incompetent, cowardly, obese bumpkin himself, Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

The policies enacted by terrible humans all around the allegedly civilized world are simply evil. I've said it before and I'll say it again at the risk of sounding like a broken record player. I'm generally not particularly hot on Holocaust or Nuremberg comparisons. This is not the Holocaust: I'll entertain a return to the "this is the Holocaust" discussion when the mass graves and extermination camps are 'discovered' and when a similar economic plundering occurs (property, art, jewellery, insurance, businesses, etc.). However, there are two themes that I see as reminiscent of that era. First is the grotesque enthusiasm of certain terrible people to rat on their neighbors and family members for not being sufficiently deferential to The Rules, as capricious, stupid and made-up as they all are.

The other thing reminiscent of that time is seeing in real time, on a grand, grand scale, how particularly awful humans consciously make evil choices over and over, even as the evidence piles up showing how wrong and evil they are. Like here in Ontario, for example, where relatives were forced to comply with policies that ensured their sick relatives died frightened and alone. These are unforgivable crimes against humanity. I would ask "How do these people sleep at night?" – by "these people" I refer particularly to Doug Ford, his scowling, scolding gargoyle of a health minister Christine Elliot, all of the "Conservative" Members of Provincial Parliament and all of the repulsive, morally reprehensible public health officials and Ontario Covid table advisors – but I know they sleep well.

I know they think they're never wrong. Not about their flawed predictions and models and prescriptions, and certainly not about their benevolence and anointed status. I would say "for shame", but you can't shame the shameless.

Speaking of shameless, it may be the world's biggest NOT SECRET that I have zero shame when it comes to fawning over the boss-the great Prophet Mark Steyn, PBUH (Pocket squares Be Upon Him) AMEEEEEN AMEEEEEEN, ULULULULU, etc, etc... His groovy, Prophetlicious self was of course, as prolific as ever over the past week. Some examples for your edification: on the occasion of the muted, rather pathetic iteration of "Canada Day" this year, Mark spoke about the Dominion of the Dead and then "celebrated" An Incendiary Fourth. His Song of the Week was "America the Beautiful", but the big news is, of course, and when I say big, I mean BEEEEEEG BEEEEEG news, that Mark is hosting Fox News Primetime all week!

I know I speak for so many when I say that I can't wait for a whole week of delightful bespoke suit, shirt, tie and pocket square combos. I mean... ummm, wait a sec, let me correct the record – I can't wait for scintillating interviews and intellectual food for thought. RIGHT yup. That's what I meant!

*waves at Mark*

Lastly, thoughts from other select smart people from around the world. "The War on Reality" is a must read. Thoughts on the epidemic of child abuse cloaked in preening "safety" language: Masks poison children. For those interested (and I was, so I looked it up), "JAMA Pediatrics is an international peer-reviewed journal and is the oldest continuously published pediatric journal in the United States, dating back to 1911". Trust. The. Science. Right? And, every word here indeed.

Have a good week, and I'll see you in the comments!

~

North America:

Children should not be getting this vaccine. Not until there's more research and more data. It's not worth the risk. The risks outweigh the near zero, negligible "benefit".

Facebook is evil.

Big Tech censorship is evil.

This is delightful. Ruthie Blum roasts Vogue magazine and their choice to put Jill Biden on the cover. Supermodel Melania Trump was never on the cover, interestingly enough. It's like Mark always says, you're being told to swallow the lies. Jill Biden is a doctor and Vogue cover model, Hunter Biden is an artist, and Kamala Harris' step-daughter is a supermodel. If they can force you to swallow these lies, they can make you do anything.

Egyptian man, in America illegally, stabs a Rabbi outside Chabad House. We may never know the motive.

"Human beings are social, communal creatures. We seek out connection with others of our kind and especially enjoy engaging in common enterprises and the emotional intimacy that can follow from such experiences." This is why locking up humans is so terribly evil and we must make sure it never, ever happens again.

As per the Great Prophet Mark Steyn: "Rock-ribbed conservative judges" turn away Do My Flowers case. Do My Flowers is the new Bake My Cake.

Churches in Canada are burning and being vandalized with blood-like paint. Civil liberties professional says "burn them all down".

He admires their "basic dictatorship". Why should we expect anything different from this bong-headed imbecile?

~

Israel and Jews:

Following in Jesus' footsteps along the Emmaus trail.

"Why are liberal Jews still covering for Ilhan Omar?" D'UH. Because they share the same positions. They are not "covering", they are agreeing. This is not rocket science. Because they are religious liberals, merely born Jews. What is so difficult to understand? How can smart people be so stupid?

"We really don't know how safe this is for kids."

~

Middle East:

Interesting interview from Kuwait.

~

Formerly Great Britain:

"Stunning and brave."

As many of us ordinary people suspected, heard anecdotally or experienced first-hand, overweight people and people with diabetes got much sicker than people of normal weight.

Children must not be given the Covid vaccine.

The "cure" was always worse than the disease.

~

Down Under:

"It looks like it was designed to infect humans." Really??? YA THINK?!?!?!

~

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans :

Wisconsin sooooooo woke!

Women have vaginas! Men do not. This is sick and predatory and has to stop. More here of course, from the Daily Mail because the American media is too gutless to cover this honestly. It is absolutely disgusting how "progressives" are defending the "right" of bearded men to expose their genitals to women and children. That's where we are at.

~

Human Grace:

Realizing your bat girl dream 60 years later. This is a lovely story. Kudos to the New York Yankees for a job well done. I got misty.

Never change, Australia. Never change.

I love this story, but I wonder why, in an allegedly civilized society, a disabled child and her family should have to fundraise to build a park that includes disabled children (at deadline, they were just over US $1,000 toward the $350,000 apparently needed). What are the priorities of such a community or state? Given the decadent waste of government in most areas of its functioning, why is this an acceptable approach unless it is just to shame the betters in government to allocate resources to this project. In what kind of a world should stroke-surviving children need to raise money to build inclusive parks? Are we insane?

Big brothers y'all.

Courage. This is courage.

"I'm speechless."

