A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 23-29

As the Taliban try out their new American uniforms and vehicles (right), here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with the meltdown of a superpower.

On a lighter note than total geopolitical humiliation, Steyn's Song of the Week found romance on its menu.

~On Monday Mark joined Jesse Watters on Fox News Primetime to consider politics in an age when even our leaders' pets are fake. Click below to watch:

Also on Monday Mark remembered Rush Limbaugh, whose absence we feel particularly at this wretched time. Click below to hear Steyn, Megyn Kelly, Rudy Giuliani and others on "the big voice on the right":

~On Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the last Jew in Afghanistan to Australia's reversion to penal colony.

~Mark's Midweek Notebook pondered a weird moment from The Tonight Show and other aspects of profound cultural sickness.

Also on Wednesday Tal Bachman paid tribute to a great drummer, the Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts.

~On Thursday, as the suicide bombers self-detonated in Kabul, Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on multiple topics from the ignoble end of the 9/11 era to the contours of the new Chinese imperium. You can listen to the full show here.

~Mark's Friday column saluted the "utmost courage" amid the decrepitude of American leadership.

~On Saturday, our continuing audio serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade considered Slipper of the Yard, the last London detective to be so styled, and a very overrated American playwright.

For our weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis featured a director in exile's take on a president in exile.

~Our marquee presentation was the conclusion of Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - Burning Daylight, Jack London's full-length novel sweeping down from the Yukon in the Gold Rush to San Francisco in the Gilded Age, and finding love along the way. Click for Part Forty-Three, Part Forty-Four, Part Forty-Five and the grand conclusion - or, for a good old binge-listen, go here. A new Tale for Our Time begins in September.

