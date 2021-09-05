A Se'nnight of Steyn, August 30-September 5

The Taliban parade in their new vehicles, courtesy of US taxpayers

Happy Labor Day/Labour Day weekend to our American and Canadian readers. As the War on Terror ends in a Taliban victory, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Hurricane Ida making landfall and Steyn wondering whether you know what it means to miss being way down yonder in New Orleans.

Meanwhile, on The Hundred Years Ago Show a mighty technologically advanced army got humiliated by Islamic tribesmen.

~Mark's Monday column found a lesson from Chesterton for a flailing superpower: From the Pentagon to kindergarten, the dead things are going with the flow.

~On Tuesday Steyn joined India Upfront with Rahul Shivshankar to debate the end of the American moment.

Also on Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Covid flip-floppers to Taliban trolls.

~On Wednesday Steyn noted Joe Biden's new fan club and America's retreat from the world: it was our most read piece of the week.

~On Thursday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on multiple aspects of the strange new post-American world. You can listen to the full show here.

Also on Thursday, he continued his series looking back to the long, lazy, languorous holiday from history that was the Summer of '01.

~On Friday Tal Bachman posted the latest instalment of his exploration of transgender insanity and its roots.

Mark's weekend column noted the weird complacency of America's supposed conservative leaders and media.

~On Saturday, our continuing audio serialization of Mark Steyn's Passing Parade celebrated two very different chroniclers of our time - a high-society social animal and a satirist who lived long enough to see his most fantastical jokes come horribly true.

For our weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis considered the Lubitsch touch.

The war on terror has ended in shambles and shame, and the global humiliation of a fallen superpower. There is no better book on the war's first year, and the lack of strategic clarity that eventually spelt doom, than Steyn's The Face of the Tiger.

