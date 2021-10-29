Shipwrecked

Welcome to the weekend edition of The Mark Steyn Show, in which Mark catches up with some of the headlines he's missed in recent days, from the US Navy, the White House motorcade, the southern border and the dirty stinking rotten corrupt federal justice system. There's also a poem for Halloween in the swamp, the pilot program for the flatulence harness, a new episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show, and some truly in-your-face pop music.

