The Mark Steyn Show - live every weeknight!

Every night this week, Mark will be on your TV screens for a full hour of The Mark Steyn Show on the new must-see UK channel GB News.

The fun starts at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern. Hope you'll dial us up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus. Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot me your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and I'll respond live on air.

The show replays at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific, which may be more convenient for US and Canadian viewers.

I'm not sure what's on the rundown for tonight, but we have some strong guests lined up, including updates on the anti-mandate truckers' convoy in Ottawa and the unvaccinated NHS workers' apparent victory over HMG in London. We'll try to keep it lively, and stay on top of any breaking news whether from minor Ukrainian incursions or US Supreme Courtwatch Update, where Lindsey Graham is already cooing with delight over potential Biden nominees.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

Ratings-wise, GB News is solid, and growing:

Senior host Dan Wootton announced the news, claiming: 'End of another big week on GBNEWS in primetime, where we smashed Sky News yet again in the ratings last night. Amazing work Nigel Farage and Mark Steyn.'

Thank you to all who've been tuning in. We hope you'll continue to do so.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the Friday edition of The Mark Steyn Show: the growing pushback against mandates, the ever more bizarre Metropolitan Police "investigation" into Number Ten, and singer-songwriter Andy Kim. On Saturday Rick McGinnis's weekly film date was the mini-genre of John Dillinger pics, and Mark's Sunday song selection was Hawaiian-hula-meets-rock'n'roll. Our marquee presentation was the monthly anthology edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

If you were too busy spending the weekend truckin' through Ottawa, we hope you'll want to check out one or two of the foregoing as a new week begins.

The Hundred Years Ago Show is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. Membership in the Steyn Club comes with some unique benefits, including:

~Our nightly audio adventure Tales for Our Time;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with Mark, such as this coming Saturday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show and other video content;

~Mark's ongoing series of video poetry and other weekend specials;

~Advance booking for Steyn's live appearances around the world, assuming such things are ever again lawful;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

Mark will see you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.