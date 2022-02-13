Welcome to another presentation from our Serenade Radio series of Steyn's Song of the Week. On the eve of Valentine's Day we tell the story of one of the classic love songs, one that over the decades has itself become one of those fundamental things that apply as time goes by.

To listen to the show, simply click above.

~Thank you for your enthusiastic and insightful comments about this series. Allen and Dina Randall, First Day Founding Members of The Mark Steyn Club, write of last week's Serenade show:

Hi Mark, We loved your Serenade Radio Song of the Week, 'Begin the Beguine.' Two questions: What year did you interview Artie Shaw about the song? And, have you ever met or interviewed Adelaide Hall? Thank you for keeping us sane with your music shows.

Well, I interviewed Artie Shaw thrice (although once not on tape). The "Beguine" stuff came, I believe, from thirty years ago - 1992 - when I was called in at the last moment to cover for a sick colleague. Artie enjoyed it and kept in touch, and we recorded a whole other interview a few years later.

I never interviewed Adelaide Hall, but I knew her socially in her last decade or so through mutual friends. She lived about three hundred yards down the street from me in Chelsea. So a couple of times we'd share cabs back from dinner parties or whatever and I'd get to enjoy a nightcap with her. I loved her voice and she made dozens of really first-rate records - which are worth a show in themselves.

We do enjoy your comments on the show. You're welcome to leave them below - or over at Serenade Radio, where they love hearing from listeners.

