The Mark Steyn Show - live Tuesday to Thursday!

Happy Day After Commonwealth Day to our readers, listeners and viewers around and about our strange post-imperial family. It was not good news that the Queen was unable to attend the observances at Westminster Abbey, an occasion she particularly enjoys.

On the Continent, meanwhile, the war continues to spread. Tonight, Mark will be on your TV screens for a full hour of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News. The show airs at 8pm Greenwich Mean Time, which because North American has prematurely sprung into summer is an hour later than usual: 4pm Eastern Standard Time in the US and Canada. Hope you'll dial us up if you are in the general vicinity of the receiving apparatus. Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot Mark your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and he'll respond live on air.

The show replays at 10pm Eastern/7pm Pacific, which may be more convenient for North American viewers.

We're not sure what's on the rundown for tonight, but he'll try to keep it lively. You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with a special edition of our Clubland Q&A guest-hosted by Andrew Lawton. On Saturday Rick McGinnis's weekly film date was Alfred Hitchcock's Mr and Mrs Smith, and Mark's Sunday song selection found him in sentimental mood.

If you were too busy changing your Twitter avatar to paint the Ukrainian colours on your Covid mask, we hope you'll want to check out one or two of the foregoing as a new week begins.

Mark will see you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.