Mark Steyn

Victims of Lockdown, and of the Lockstep Media

The Mark Steyn Show

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern.

On Monday's Steyn Show Mark looked at various of the lies of Covid, including the damage done to our children, as detailed in a new UK government report. A visibly angry and emotional Kathy Gyngell responded.

Next up was John O'Sullivan in Budapest on a landslide victory for Viktor Orbán and what lessons can be learned from it, followed by the Telegraph's Con Coughlin on the Falklands War and the conflicts of the twenty-first century.

We rounded out the hour with Sue Cook, who has had a stellar broadcasting career from Capital Radio to Crimewatch to the BBC's Children in Need ...but finds herself a little alienated from the lockstep media of the Covid era.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time. Click below to view the full show:

For those who prefer Mark in non-visual formats, he will be back later this evening with Part Two of his newest Tale for Our Time: The Fixed Period by Anthony Trollope.

If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our 2021/2022 shows and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. You can listen to the The Mark Steyn Show on GB News Radio from anywhere in the world right here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

The Mark Steyn Club

