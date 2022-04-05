Return of the Cat-Woman

Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show started with Anne-Élisabeth Moutet on Marine Le Pen's sudden surge in the French presidential race. Next up were Ross Clark and Peter Schiff on the rebounding rouble and the dollar's demise. And we rounded out the hour with the indestructible Rotherham survivor Sammy Woodhouse on the British Government's latest rebranding of its most vulnerable women's miserable plight.

On yesterday's Steyn Show, Sue Cook pointed out one of the most disturbing aspects of media in the Covid years: Ofcom, the UK regulator, warned broadcasters that they should not contradict the official public-health narrative. With hindsight, Mark should have noisily protested Sue's observation, as it turns out he may be in danger of being found in non-compliance with Ofcom himself. So make the most of The Mark Steyn Show while you can!

On the other hand, if you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be back this evening with the latest episode of his current Tale for Our Time: Anthony Trollope's only venture into dystopian fiction, The Fixed Period.

