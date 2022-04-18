The Mark Steyn Show - live on Easter Monday

Happy Easter Monday to those in much of Europe and the Commonwealth. Happy Monday if you're in America. On this day in Poland, Hungary and elsewhere in Catholic Mitteleuropa, the boys get to pour perfume on the girls and spank them on the bottom with pussy willow to increase their beauty and fecundity. If you think that's wacky, well, it's less nutso than what our youth are doing.

Today, I'll be on your TV screens for the Easter Monday edition of The Mark Steyn Show on GB News. The show airs at 8pm British Summer Time, which is 3pm North American Eastern for any US and Canadian viewers minded to tune in. (You may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot me your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and I'll respond live on air.

No idea what's on the rundown, but we'll try to keep it fun. You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~We had a very busy Easter weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the Good Friday edition of our latest Clubland Plus, which included not just gloomy questions and gloomier answers on the passing charivari but also some transcendent music for the occasion. Rick McGinnis's Saturday film date was Spencer Tracy in Broken Lance, and our Sunday song selection explored the lost tradition of the Easter Parade. We continued our latest audio adventure in Tales for Our Time: The Fixed Period by Anthony Trollope - coming soon to an advanced western society near you. Click for Part Thirteen, Part Fourteen and Part Fifteen - or enjoy a good old binge-listen here. Our marquee presentation was the Easter entry in my ongoing video anthology - from T S Eliot's Four Quartets.

If you were too busy issuing your boilerplate respectful-and-sorrowful call for Dianne Feinstein to step down on the grounds that she's getting a bit Bidenesque, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.