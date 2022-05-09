Image

Mark Steyn

Disinformation unto Death

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12436/disinformation-unto-death

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern.

Monday's Steyn Show started where we left off on Thursday - with the dawning realisation of what the last two years of rule by "experts" hath wrought. Kelly Hatfield and Joe Ward, two of the many bereaved by the vaccine, joined Mark to discuss.

Even as they were talking, the evil totalitarians at Instagram were removing a clip of Charlotte Wright's appearance with Steyn. Apparently, the fact of Charlotte's widowhood is "disinformation".

Next up was Laura Perrins, who has noted a curious coincidence: The cost-of-living crisis is ushering in all the stuff the eco-warriors want us to do anyway - drive less, use less power, wash our clothes by hand...

We rounded out the hour with Baroness Hoey and a somewhat cooler assessment of the Shinners' electoral triumph than you may have seen elsewhere.

All that, plus your comments and questions in real time. Click below to view the full show:

ImageWe're marking the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club, and we thank those First Weekend Founding Members from May 2017 who've enthusiastically re-upped for a sixth year. We hope our First Week Founding Members will want to do the same in the days ahead. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can get a flavor from the anniversary editions of our Clubland Q&A and Mark Steyn Show.

Among the benefits of membership are Comment Club privileges, so please have at it below. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. An Unreported Scandal
  2. A Birthing Person's Right to Choose
  3. Non-Live Around the Planet: Friday May 6th
  4. Ministers of Misinformation
  5. Covid and Chaos

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.