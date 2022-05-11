Image

Mark Steyn

The Big Shut-Up

https://www.steynonline.com/12444/the-big-shut-up

On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show Mark began by bemoaning the trivial pursuits of the groupthink media. Martin Brighty and Claire Hibbs joined him for some case-studies on how helpful Britain's "free" health care is when you're clobbered by AstraZeneca.

Next up was Alexandra Marshall on the connection between Covid and the Big Shut-Up, followed by Peter Schiff with a preview of the approaching catastrophe. And we rounded out the show with Yasmine Mohammed on the Islamo-leftist alliance.

Click below to watch:

Mark will be back for tomorrow's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - followed by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

Image~We're marking the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club, born May 6th 2017. Rosette, a Belgian Steyn Clubber, writes:

Happy Club fifth birthday Mark!

Congratulations and keep on going!

We will, Rosette - and we hope our First Week Founding Members from May 2017 will want to re-up for a sixth year, and the launch of our second half-decade. Click below for some special anniversary observances:

CLUBLAND Q&A FIFTH BIRTHDAY EDITION
Revisiting some pertinent questions and answers from 2017

~

THE MARK STEYN SHOW FIFTH BIRTHDAY SPECIAL
with Tal Bachman, Greg Ham, Douglas Murray and Lindsay Shepherd

~

JIMMY STEWART AND STRATEGIC AIR COMMAND
The first anniversary of Rick's Flicks

~

THE HUNDRED YEARS AGO SHOW
The first of our stand-alone weekly editions

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

en

