The Truth Dribbles Out

Monday's Steyn Show started where we left off on Thursday - with the rather disturbing plan of Joe Biden and other western leaders to transfer significant amounts of power to "Dr Tedros", China's shill at the World Health Organisation. Eva Vlaardingerbroek joined Mark to discuss.

Also returning to the show were Vikki Spit and Charlotte Wright, two young ladies widowed by the Covid vaccines. Theirs has been a lonely campaign for truth and justice but it is forcing the hand of the powerful. Baroness Hallett, head of the UK's official inquiry into the last two years, has now asked the Prime Minister for the dead and injured from the vaccines to be added to her remit. I do not know Lady Hallett, so this may be a principled stand, or an example of the wrong people being forced to do the right thing, or a cunning move to get the victims tied up in an official investigation long enough to ensure they're forgotten.

We rounded out the hour with Mike Batt on a rather weird night at Eurovision.

