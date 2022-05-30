Image

The War on Everyone

Programming note: On Tuesday Mark will be back with his old EIB comrade Bo Snerdley (aka James Golden) on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC live at 4pm Eastern. That's immediately after The Mark Steyn Show live on GB News, at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern.

Monday's Steyn Show started with a rapping secretary of state - never a good idea. Things picked up quickly, however, with Mark White reporting live from a village about to be slaughtered on the altar of "diversity". Afterwards, three of Steyn's most popular guests - Naomi Wolf, Matt Ridley and Peter Schiff - explored various aspects of the uncovered news: tanked economies, Covid cover-ups and the war on humanity.

ImageWe're marking the fifth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club, and we thank those First Month Founding Members from May 2017 who've enthusiastically re-upped for a sixth year. For one California Clubber, it was a close-run thing:

I was reconsidering renewing my club membership. After listening to the Memorial Day recording it was a no brainer.

Don Denhard

(41 years in USA from UK)

Phew! We hope we can come up with something else over the next twelve months, Don.

If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can get a flavor from the anniversary editions of our Clubland Q&A and Mark Steyn Show.

Among the benefits of membership are Comment Club privileges, so please have at it below. You can find more details about our Club here - and we also have a great gift membership.

