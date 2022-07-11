The Mark Steyn Show - live Monday to Thursday!

A brand new week of The Mark Steyn Show begins tonight on GB News. We air at 8pm British Summer Time, which is 3pm North American Eastern for any US and Canadian viewers minded to tune in. (You may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot me your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and I'll respond live on air.

We had a great week last week, trouncing Piers Morgan every night, despite all that Murdoch dosh lavished on him and the ever more desperate gimmicks he's driven to, such as the live piglet he held to introduce his Fall-of-Boris show. Old showbiz rule: If you're gonna pull that kind of stunt, you gotta do something with the damn pig; you can't just stand there holding a porcine prop while delivering your usual predictable opinion. Mr Murdoch used to know things like that; I do hope he's not losing his edge.

On tonight's show, we have a follow-up to last week's interview with Samantha Smith, victim of the depraved hell-hole of Telford where child-sex fiends have the run of the town in part because of a complicit local constabulary. West Mercia Police didn't care for us making that public, and Samantha will tell us how they reacted.

Also on the show are Eva Vlaardingerbroek to report on the Dutch farmers pushing back against the globalist elites, and Lord Frost, whom some listeners to Friday's Clubland Q&A have been touting as their preferred Tory leadership candidate.

Later this week we'll have a one-hour special with victims of the vaccine (not something Piers will be doing any time soon), and we'll be live in Northern Ireland.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the aforementioned Clubland Q&A live around the planet, and some musings on Utopian madness. On Saturday Rick McGinnis celebrated Michael Caine in Zulu, and on Sunday I offered a song from the same cinematic era but very different. Our marquee presentation was our weekly sense of perspective in The Hundred Years Ago Show.

If you were too busy cowering before the latest subvariant - and wondering how soon it will be before the latest sub-subvariant - we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.