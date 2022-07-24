Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 17-23

https://www.steynonline.com/12661/a-sennight-of-steyn-july-17-23

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Mark will have another audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio today, Sunday, at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a Sunday Poem Summer Special, featuring a quartet of Mark's favourite poems matched to appropriate musical interludes from the last 750 years or so.

~Mark also had a belated celebration of Bastille Day for SteynOnline's French patrons with an anglicized franco-pop number for the occasion, "(Ah, the Apple Trees) When the World Was Young."

~Mark's Monday Notebook shared his thoughts on America's gender-bending admiral and non-binary spent fuel czar, as well as China's interests in the UK Tory leadership and the new batch of variants being cooked up.

~This week's Hundred Years Ago Show took us back to July 1922 and a summer of sporting contests, an attempted presidential assassination, the hundred wives of 27 African leaders, and why Italian fascists like castor oil.

~On Thursday, Laura Rosen Cohen returned with her hand-picked links from around the net about Justin Trudeau's much-mocked new hairdo, the virtues of marrying young, and the moral depravity of political correctness.

~Mark's Canadian compatriot Andrew Lawton guest hosted a live Clubland Q&A Friday, offering up substitute-level answers to Mark Steyn Club members' questions about Justin Trudeau's continued crackdown on the truckers, the blandness of UK Tory leadership candidates, and the life of cricket sandwiches and electric cars our overlords have in store for us.

~Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with his take on John Carpenter's ambitious sci fi/action b-picture They Live, starring wrestling pro Rowdy Roddy Piper.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later this morning with a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Victims of the Vaccine
  2. The Dress-Up Superpower
  3. Nice Hair, Though
  4. Aquatic Minute Man
  5. Trudeau the Truckulent

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.