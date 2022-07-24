A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 17-23

Mark will have another audio edition of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio today, Sunday, at 5.30pm London time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. You can listen to the show from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button at top right here.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a Sunday Poem Summer Special, featuring a quartet of Mark's favourite poems matched to appropriate musical interludes from the last 750 years or so.

~Mark also had a belated celebration of Bastille Day for SteynOnline's French patrons with an anglicized franco-pop number for the occasion, "(Ah, the Apple Trees) When the World Was Young."

~Mark's Monday Notebook shared his thoughts on America's gender-bending admiral and non-binary spent fuel czar, as well as China's interests in the UK Tory leadership and the new batch of variants being cooked up.

~This week's Hundred Years Ago Show took us back to July 1922 and a summer of sporting contests, an attempted presidential assassination, the hundred wives of 27 African leaders, and why Italian fascists like castor oil.

~On Thursday, Laura Rosen Cohen returned with her hand-picked links from around the net about Justin Trudeau's much-mocked new hairdo, the virtues of marrying young, and the moral depravity of political correctness.

~Mark's Canadian compatriot Andrew Lawton guest hosted a live Clubland Q&A Friday, offering up substitute-level answers to Mark Steyn Club members' questions about Justin Trudeau's continued crackdown on the truckers, the blandness of UK Tory leadership candidates, and the life of cricket sandwiches and electric cars our overlords have in store for us.

~Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with his take on John Carpenter's ambitious sci fi/action b-picture They Live, starring wrestling pro Rowdy Roddy Piper.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later this morning with a brand new edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show.