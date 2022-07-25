The Mark Steyn Show - live Monday to Thursday!

A brand new week of The Mark Steyn Show begins tonight on GB News. We air at 8pm British Summer Time, which is 3pm North American Eastern for any US and Canadian viewers minded to tune in. (You may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot Mark your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and he'll respond live on air.

If you missed Steyn on video last week, here's a favourite moment from June 2007 in California, fifteen years ago, in another world:

And a decade-and-a-half later it's all only more so. On tonight's Steyn Show, Mark will round up the day, and cover those stories other shows don't, such as the serial child rape of English girls by Pakistani Muslim sex slavers. One other subject Mark was well ahead of - the (at best) uselessness of the Covid "vaccines" and (at worst) the damage they've done to millions of previously healthy persons - is now bleeding out into the wider world, although still verboten by the evil commissars of social media. But he'll try to nudge that on a bit too.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with our first ever live broadcast from Albania where Andrew Lawton guest-hosted our Clubland Q&A. Rick McGinnis's Saturday movie date was John Carpenter's They Live, and for his Sunday musical selection Mark offered two unforgettable songs from a long forgotten film. Our marquee presentation was our weekly sense of perspective in The Hundred Years Ago Show.

If you were too busy this weekend picking up the monkeypox, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

Clubland Q&A and The Hundred Years Ago Show are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club, now in our sixth year. Membership in the Steyn Club comes with some unique benefits, including:

~Our nightly audio adventure Tales for Our Time - this month's begins shortly;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with Steyn, such as this coming Friday's;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show and other video content;

~Mark's ongoing series of video poetry and other weekend specials;

~Advance booking for his live appearances around the world, assuming such things are ever again lawful;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.