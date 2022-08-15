The Mark Steyn Show - live Monday to Thursday!

A brand new week of The Mark Steyn Show begins tonight on GB News. We air at 8pm British Summer Time, which is 3pm North American Eastern for any US and Canadian viewers minded to tune in. (You may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.) Once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot Mark your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and he'll respond live on air.

On tonight's Steyn Show, Mark will round up the day, and cover important stories from the Salman Rushdie stabbing to the shifting Covid narrative from the CDC and others. Four favourite guests with viewers - Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Yasmine Mohammed, Dr Ros Jones and Kelvin MacKenzie - will be returning to the show.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with our Clubland Q&A and some big questions on the Trump raid and what it means for America. Rick McGinnis's Saturday movie date was a Korean war film from the Koreans, and on Sunday The Hundred Years Ago Show offered our weekly sense of perspective. Our marquee presentation was a special edition of Steyn's Song of the Week remembering Irving Berlin's daughter, the late Mary Ellin Barrett, and a memorable live performance round the great man's piano.

If you were too busy this weekend joining the police in their nationwide search for a Rushdie-stabbing motive, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you on the telly tonight - and then back here for your comments on the show.