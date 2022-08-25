Broken Britain

Programming note: On Friday our Clubland Q&A live around the planet will air at 4pm North American Eastern - that's 7pm GMT/8pm British Summer Time.

Thank you again for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show through the week. We had a very good night on Wednesday, beating decisively not just the big guns at Sky but the damp squib of a vanity network Mr Murdoch bizarrely chose to build around Piers Morgan. In fact, by the end of the show Steyn had a bigger audience than Sky and TalkTV combined. GB News is also doing great on radio: we're one of the few UK stations to be increasing audience at the moment. Mark thanks everyone who tuned in.

Thursday's Steyn Show began with Mark's thoughts on a fast-fraying social fabric. Parm Sandhu and Stephen Fear joined him with their own assessments. Next up was Leilani Dowding on the Great Walkback re the Covid narrative as manifested by recent developments in Britain, Germany and America. We rounded out the hour with footballer Matt Le Tissier on the sportsmen dropping all around.

All that plus your comments live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. Make the most of them while you can because, as Mark mentions every other night, he's now under investigation from OffComm. For a sense of what anyone seeking to break beyond the groupthink of the over-regulated UK media, here's a sampling of recent OffComm complaints:

The Big Shut-Up has spread way beyond the mullahs of Teheran.

