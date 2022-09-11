Live Around the Planet: Sunday September 11th

Today, Sunday, I'll be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. The action begins at 3pm North American Eastern time/8pm British Summer Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On this Sunday Charles III has been proclaimed King of Australia, King of New Zealand and various other of his realms. We shall attend to matters regnal on today's show. This September 11th is also the twenty-first anniversary of the September 11th. We no longer observe the occasion here, because the west's feckless political class managed to lose the war, and the insipid passive ceremonies offered by officialdom only denigrate the dead and their sacrifice. However, if you have an original angle on "the war on terror", feel free to offer it.

Other than that, I'm happy to take questions on pretty much anything.

Whether or not you're a Club member you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, then let rip in the comments, and I'll endeavour to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our nineteen-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also access to Tales for Our Time, our Sunday Poems and much more.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 3pm North American Eastern Time. That's 4pm in the Canadian Maritimes, half-past-four in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 8pm in London and Dublin; 9pm in Paris and Berlin; 10pm in Kiev and Moscow, now in the same time zone if not the same country; half-past-eleven in Tehran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; 3am in Singapore, 5am in Sydney, 7am in Auckland, and an even more convivial hour for the kippers and kedgeree in the King's dominions across the Pacific.