Greeks Baring Rifts

Welcome to this week's Hundred Years Ago Show. September 1922 closes with revolution in Greece, slaughter in Asia Minor, explosions in Italy, and orgies on the silver screen. Also: A kaiser turned writer, and the first 3D picture.

Plus all the other headlines from Manhattan to Marmara - and the sounds of the era from John McCormack to Irving Berlin. Click above to listen.

The Hundred Years Ago Show began in the first few weeks of lockdown as an occasional feature on The Mark Steyn Show. It proved so popular that it's now a stand-alone show every weekend - with plenty of lessons for our own time.

As with our audio adventures, video poetry and musical specials, we've created a special Hundred Years Ago home page in handy Netflix-style tile format to enable you to set your time machine for the precise week or month you're in the mood for.

