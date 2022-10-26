Image

Mark Steyn

The Shrinking Horizon

https://www.steynonline.com/12936/the-shrinking-horizon

Thank you very much to those who dial up The Mark Steyn Show on GB News every evening. Wednesday's edition began with Lois Perry on the death of freedom of movement, as Oxford prepares to fine residents who refuse to remain within their designated "zones".

Jamie Jenkins was next up with some thoughts on our leaders' attempts to blame Putin for our present woes, and Michael Walsh followed to discuss his new book, Against the Great Reset.

We closed out the hour with Alexandra Marshall and a straw in the wind from Australia about a shift in public opinion.

All that plus your comments and questions in real time along the way. Click below to watch the full show:

Ratings-wise, we had a strong night on Tuesday, beating Rupert Murdoch's TalkTV and its flagship show Piers Morgan Uncensored by almost two-to-one. Mark will be back for tomorrow's Steyn Show live at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern - followed by the Thursday replay of Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 9pm BST/4pm Eastern. You can listen to the latter from anywhere on the planet by clicking the button in the top right-hand corner here.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to weigh in below. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership.

