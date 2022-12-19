The Mark Steyn Show - live Monday to Thursday!

A brand new week of The Mark Steyn Show begins tonight on GB News. We air live at 8pm Greenwich Mean Time/3pm North American Eastern. (US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.)

Thank you for all your good wishes to Mark at this difficult time. He continues to convalesce from his brace of heart attacks, but a crackerjack guest-host will be in the chair, and, once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot him your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and he'll respond live on air. The Steyn Show had a very strong week last week, so we certainly hope you'll want to dial us up again tonight.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~Notwithstanding Mark's ill health, we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with Mark himself back in the chair for our Clubland Q&A. Rick McGinnis's Saturday movie date offered Steve McQueen as Nevada Smith, and Steyn's Song of the Week was a live-performance edition with Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman contemplating a "Blue Christmas". Our Yuletide Tale for Our Time was a Christmas visit to Green Gables, and our marquee presentation was Dame Siân Phillips joining Mark for A Child's Christmas in Wales.

If you were too busy this weekend joining the gleeful Twitterati rejoicing in the Christmas gift of Steyn's impending demise, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you back here for your comments on tonight's show.