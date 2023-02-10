Pfizered? or Flaccidopoulopped?

If you enjoy our Q&A sessions, well, we also do them live at sea on the Mark Steyn Cruise - which, after getting clobbered by the Covid, is back in business. If you've got a headscratcher you'd like to pose to me or Eva or Mr Snerdley or the rest of my guests (see cruise promo at right), we hope to see you on board.

But, if you missed today's Clubland Q&A live around the planet, here's the action replay. I took questions on a variety of topics, big and small, and also tipped my hat to Burt Bacharach, who died on Wednesday.

As you can hear toward the end, I'm still recuperating from my heart attacks, but I managed a little over an hour of what we think is well worth a listen. You don't have to be a Mark Steyn Club member to listen to the show, so please click away. But, as always, we thank Steyn Clubbers for many excellent questions. And we may pick up a few of the ones we didn't get to in a bonus edition of Mark's Mailbox.

Laurence Fox said on GB News earlier this evening:

I think that presenting an ultimatum to a man who had recently suffered two heart attacks and is in recovery was considerably bad taste, empathy and brotherhood and compassion to say the absolute least.

That's true, but I think I'd go further. I ask very little from life these days, but I do divide the world into:

a) those who actively want me dead; and b) those who'd prefer me to live, or are indifferent on the question, or want me dead but can't be arsed to do anything to bring it about.

After last month's motions at the DC Superior Court, I and my cardiologists on both sides of the Atlantic concluded that vanity plaintiff Michael E Mann and his counsel John Williams were actively trying to bring about my death - and that the "fourth trial judge", Irving by name, was (in one of the most crappily argued judicial orders I've ever seen) willing to go along with it.

I put GBN CEO Angelos Flaccidopoulos in the same category. In having me fly from Marseille to London only to discover upon landing that I would not be permitted into the studio, I think he was actively trying to stress me into a third and fatal heart attack as the easiest way out. It was rather more than "considerably bad taste", Laurence.

~Mark will be back in video in the coming week with Eva, Leilani and Alexandra. Stick with SteynOnline over the weekend for movies with Rick McGinnis and music with Tal Bachman.