A Se'nnight of Steyn: April 2-8

Happy Easter and Happy Passover to our readers, listeners and viewers around the world. Later today, Mark will have a poem for the season from his ongoing anthology of video poetry, and a song for the season as part of Steyn's Song of the Week. We also have Mel Gibson on The Passion of the Christ, Victor Hugo on the bells of Easter morn, and Laura Rosen Cohen on Passover.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The biggest news of the week in America was, after almost a quarter-millennium, the very first arrest of a US president. On Monday's Steyn Show, Mark previewed Tuesday's events with his old boss and longtime Trump friend Conrad Black:

"The district attorney in Manhattan has graciously agreed that there will be no handcuffs [on Trump]. I wouldn't be so sure that there won't eventually be some for the district attorney but we'll have to wait for that," @conradmblack says. Watch here: https://t.co/rTg5iMpjiw pic.twitter.com/dwOSpimG3I — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) April 3, 2023

On Tuesday's Steyn Show, as Trump was being arraigned in Manhattan, Mark spoke to former presidential candidate Michele Bachmann:

"Show me the man, I'll make up a crime."@MicheleBachmann sums up the Manhattan prosecutor's approach to Donald Trump. Watch the full episode of The Mark Steyn Show here: https://t.co/4GvFIqVjkL pic.twitter.com/QTyK9TQbuv — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) April 4, 2023

And finally Steyn gave his own take on the day's events to his old EIB comrade on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour:

Mr Snerdley and Michele Bachmann will be among Mark's shipmates on this year's Mark Steyn Cruise.

~In non-Trump news, the week began with Tal Bachman feeling gayed out and Mark celebrating two songs that couldn't be more different.

~On Monday a new week of The Mark Steyn Show kicked off with Mark revisiting the great injustice inflicted on the vaccine-crippled:

"When we took this AstraZeneca vaccine, we had no warnings.... There was nothing. So we were just told it was completely safe – 100 per cent safe and effective."@hibbsy1973 discusses her vaccine injuries with Mark Steyn. Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/rTg5iMpjiw pic.twitter.com/ZDp5oNmC7G — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) April 6, 2023

Also on the show was our Stats Man Jamie Jenkins. Click here to see the full episode.

If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks, you can now find the most recent edition and over 250 episodes from the archives in reverse chronological order here.

~Tuesday's Steyn Show featured Baroness Hoey on Joe Biden's Easter visit to Ireland:

"...it's ridiculous that he's actually coming when he has been giving support for many, many years to many people who have not wanted Northern Ireland to exist."@CatharineHoey on Joe Biden's visit to Northern Ireland. Watch The Mark Steyn Show here: https://t.co/4GvFIqVjkL pic.twitter.com/hwuNDZfTbj — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) April 7, 2023

The show concluded with legendary Canadian rocker Randy Bachman. Click here for the full episode.

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show returned with Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Samantha Smith taking the pulse of the planet - and Mark revealing that he had been locked out of his YouTube account by Google's totalitarian goons for posting this:

Vaccine-injured broadcaster @julesserkin tried to tell her story, but the newspaper "wasn't allowed" to print it. Watch the full episode of The Mark Steyn Show here: https://t.co/voMPLDbPkJ pic.twitter.com/kZ0GdTsjWD — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) March 22, 2023

Later, Alexandra gave her take on the King's former New Zealand prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, joining the board of the Prince of Wales's climate charity:

"...This is the girl who literally said that the government is the sole source of truth..."@ellymelly reacts to Jacinda Ardern's new position at the Earthshot prize given by Prince William. Watch the full episode of The Mark Steyn Show here: https://t.co/BOJwQh3qVJ pic.twitter.com/7ywq0O7H05 — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) April 5, 2023

Click here to see the full show.

~Samantha Smith returned for Maundy Thursday's Steyn Show - a special edition with Mark looking at the industrial-scale sex slavery of English working-class girls by Pakistani child-rape gangs, curiously protected by police, politicians, social workers and the highest levels of the British state. We won't even try posting that on YouTube, but you can see the full show by clicking here.

~On Good Friday Mark hosted a special Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet mostly on the state of Christendom in this third millennium, and including some transcendent music by Haydn and Allegri. You can listen to the whole show here.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis picked an Easter wabbit.

