Live Around the Planet: Friday April 14th

It's Friday, and I'll be conducting another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. We start at 3pm North American Eastern time/8pm British Summer Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's show I'm happy to take questions on almost anything - with the usual caveat that certain subjects bore me stiff. If you insist, I'm reasonably willing to talk about Joe Biden's visit to Ireland, which afforded us a Biden "mis-speaking" that ranks among his very best.

It's touch-and-go whether I'll make it through the full hour, as I'm pretty wiped out from autographing copies of my new book, The Prisoner of Windsor - my arm is pretty much a bleeding stump, but we shall endeavour to stagger through. (If you can do without what's left of my signature, The Prisoner of Windsor is now available for pre-order at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.) Re that Biden "gaffe": I'm rather envious of it, and would have been proud to stick it in The Prisoner of Windsor had it occurred to me.

GB News will not be joining me in court. Not for the first time, I'll be fighting an important free-speech battle alone. But the "chilling effect" of Ofcom on public discourse is far worse than Canada under Section 13, so once more unto the breach...

~As for the post-Steyn GB News, its degeneration into a Tories'n'trivia channel is proving a real hit: last night, The Lord President of the Privy Council Hour with Jacob Rees-Mogadon cratered to a new low (24,100) and sank through the hour (17,100) to bequeath just 6,800 viewers for poor Dan Wootton at 9pm. Between the death of Brexit and charisma-free MPs as his new on-air colleagues, dear old Farage has also lost close to two-thirds of his audience - and Patrick Christys at 3.30pm could command only 300 viewers across the British Isles.

GBN broke faith with its audience, and is paying the price. Even so, it's sad to see Nigel reduced to Cameo hits for 72 quid a shot: After getting suckered by IRA supporters, he's now walked into the trap yet again for Led By Donkeys. As Megyn Kelly remarked to me the other day, no self-respecting person in this line of work should be doing Cameo.

~If you enjoy our midweek all-stars - Eva, Leilani and Alexandra - all three of them will be on this summer's Mark Steyn Cruise - because Ofcom can't get you in international waters (we think). No tests, no vax passports, but just a week of fun on the Adriatic with the aforementioned ladies plus Mr Snerdley, Michele Bachmann and other Steyn Show favorites. More information here.

~Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, do shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free to listen to, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, then let rip in the comments, and I'll endeavour to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 3pm North American Eastern Time. That's 4pm in the Canadian Maritimes, half-past-four in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 8pm in London and Dublin; 9pm in Paris and Berlin; 10pm in Kiev and Moscow, now in the same time zone if not the same country; 10.30pm in Teheran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; midnight-forty-five in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; 3am in Singapore, Honkers and Perth (sorry about that); 5am for yesterday's hot cross buns in Sydney and Melbourne; 7am in Auckland and even deeper into the Easter weekend in His Majesty's Dominions across the Pacific.

