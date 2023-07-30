A Se'nnight of Steyn: July 23-29

On this week's Mark Steyn Show , the one and only Dominique Samuels joined Mark, Raisa Blommestijn and John O'Sullivan to discuss the Great Migrations.

This week Mark filed his second lawsuit against the UK state censor Ofcom for its "rulings" against his coverage of the Covid vaccines. You can read Steyn's Statement of Claim by Gavin Millar KC in full here. A critical point:

Ofcom... tries to suggest that the lack of a finding that the mRNA vaccine was safe and effective was not necessary because: 'Health authorities (including those in the UK) have continued to recommend the use of the mRNA vaccine...' But the whole point of the criticism raised by [Naomi Wolf] was that health authorities were wrong to do this because the mRNA vaccine was unsafe. Her statements could only be harmful if she was wrong about this.

And Lord Grade and his totalitarian commissars do not even attempt to prove that - because they cannot.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a song inspired by breakfast in Slovenia.

~Mark's Monday Notebook, live from Steyn's sick bed in Trieste, offered a joke for the ages, the city as metaphor for the Great Transitioning, and what it's like to get stuck with Andrew Lloyd Webber's bar tab.

~On Tuesday, Mark's Topical Take revisited some of his many unheeded warnings over the west's deathbed demography.

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show offered Dominique Samuels, Raisa Blommestijn and John O'Sullivan live on stage to analyse the Great Migrations:

I had the great honor of attending the Mark Steyn cruise and discussing migration on the Mark Steyn show ⁦@MarkSteynOnline⁩ with ⁦@Dominiquetaegon⁩ and John O'Sullivan. Watch it here https://t.co/kxgxudEXeG — Raisa Blommestijn (@rblommestijn) July 27, 2023

You can watch the full show here.

If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks, you can now find the most recent edition and over three hundred episodes from the archives in reverse chronological order here.

~On Thursday: Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from a beauty contest with actual women to the Canadian state's latest execution.

~On Friday Andrew Lawton returned to host another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet - and for the first time he got out his Barbie doll. You can listen to the whole show here.

~At the weekend, for his Saturday screen date, Rick McGinnis pondered Christopher Nolan's atomic biopic, Oppenheimer.

As to that Steyn book, The Prisoner of Windsor, the five-star reviews continue to pile up around the world:

