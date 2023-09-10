A Se'nnight of Steyn: September 3 -10

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn's Song of the Week, "Sixteen Tons" by Merle Travis.

~Our annual holiday edition of The Mark Steyn Show re-aired on Monday - Labor/ Labour Day for our American and Canadian listeners respectively.

~On Tuesday, Mark examined "The Cost of Rocket Science".

~Wednesday's The Mark Steyn Show revisited Mark's special with historian Helen Rappaport first recorded a year ago shortly after the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

~Laura Rosen Cohen served up a batch of her world-famous links Thursday, from the battle brewing between Elon Musk and the ADL to China's fentanyl war against the west.

~On Friday, Melissa Howes guest hosted another of our live Clubland Q&As, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members on Mark's current legal battles: Mann vs Steyn in the District of Columbia and, across the pond, Steyn vs Ofcom.

Readers were also treated to a special column from Mark on the intersection of the dirty, stinking rotten and corrupt American judicial system with the dirty, stinking rotten and corrupt American election system.

~Rick McGinnis delivered our regular Saturday night movie date with "Other People's Money".

A new week begins at 12:30pm North American Eastern Time / 5:30pm UK with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio.